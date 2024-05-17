Israel Recovers Bodies Of 3 Israelis Killed During October 7 Attack

Passersby observe the photos of hostages held in the Gaza Strip that are plastered to the walls of a plaza known as Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, May 17, 2024. The Israeli military said Friday its forces rescued from Gaza the remains of three Israeli hostages taken by militants during the Oct. 7 attack, including 22-year-old German-Israeli Shani Louk, 28-year-old Amit Buskila, and 56-year-old Itzhak Gelerenter. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty). via Associated Press

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says it found the bodies of three Israeli hostages in Gaza, including German-Israeli Shani Louk, who were killed by Hamas on Oct. 7 at an outdoor music festival near the border.

A photo of Shani’s twisted body in the back of a pickup truck ricocheted around the world, bringing to light the scale of the Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel.

The other two bodies were identified as a 28-year-old woman, Amit Buskila, and a 56-year-old man, Itzhak Gelerenter, according to military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari. He did not give immediate details on where their bodies were found.

Israel has been operating in the Gaza Strip’s southern city of Rafah, where it says it has intelligence that hostages are being held.

Hamas-led militants killed around 1,200 people, mainly civilians, and abducted around 250 others in the Oct. 7 attack. Around half of those hostages have since been freed, most in swaps for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel during a weeklong cease-fire in November.

Israel says around 100 hostages are still captive in Gaza, along with the bodies of around 30 more. Israel’s war in Gaza since the attack has killed more than 35,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials.

Netanyahu has vowed to both eliminate Hamas and bring all the hostages back, but he’s made little progress. He faces pressure to resign, and the U.S. has threatened to scale back its support over the humanitarian situation in Gaza.