Israel Strikes Iranian Targets In Syria After Rocket Attack

In a statement early Wednesday, the military says fighter jets struck dozens of targets.
A picture taken on November 19, 2019 shows the Israeli fence separating the Israeli-occupied sector of the Golan Heights and the Druze town of Majdal Shams (background) from Syria (R). 

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has carried out a “wide-scale” strike on Iranian targets in Syria following a rocket attack on the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights the previous day.

In a statement early Wednesday, the military says fighter jets struck dozens of targets, including surface-to-air missiles, weapons warehouses and military bases.

The military said it also struck positions of the Syrian army after a Syrian air defense missile was fired.

Israel said the rocket attack on the Golan Heights was “further clear proof of the purpose of Iranian entrenchment in Syria.”

