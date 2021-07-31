Israel First In The World To Offer 3rd Shot After Delta Breakthrough Cases

While “preliminary” figures from Israel’s Health Ministry last week showed that the Pfizer vaccine was 91% effective against severe cases of COVID-19 and 88% effective against hospitalization from June 20 to July 17, it was reportedly only 39% effective in warding off all COVID-19 infections and 40% effective against symptomatic cases. That compared to a 95% effectiveness rate from January to April.

In a recent outbreak in Massachusetts, three-fourths of those infected were fully vaccinated, but few required hospitalization.