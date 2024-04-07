Israeli American Hostage's Family 'Not Sure' Netanyahu's 'Priorities Are Right'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The family of Israel American hostage Omer Neutra have questioned if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli government are focused on securing the release of hostages held by Hamas.

On Sunday, Ronen, Daniel and Orna Neutra spoke to CNN’s Jake Tapper to mark the six months since the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, telling viewers why freeing the captives should be a “top priority.”

Advertisement

“Everyone looking for de-escalation in the region should be opening the sentence saying, release the hostages,” Omer’s mother, Orna Neutra, said. “You know, any sentence of any demand of cease-fire without release of hostages is a death sentence to them.”

An estimated 250 people were abducted and 1,163 killed on Oct. 7, 2023. An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson told Newsweek that, as of Sunday, 134 hostages were still being detained by Hamas.

Omer’s father, Ronen Neutra said he was shocked at the lack of progress that has been made in hostage negotiations, telling Tapper, “I can’t believe we’re sitting here six months later, and having to experience the terror every day.”

Asked if the family agreed with criticism that Netanyahu and the government aren’t doing enough, Ronen said, “We’re not sure the priorities are right.”

Advertisement

“There’s no question the war must be won and Hamas must be eradicated,” he continued. “But the hostages are running out of time.”

The family of Israel American hostage Omer Neutra appeared on "State of the Union" on Sunday to mark the six months since the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel. CNN

“And six months in, yesterday, it was just announced that one additional hostage was announced dead, and his body was brought back to Israel.”

“We are constantly under that fear and the urgency,” Ronen went on. “It’s not clear whether the Israeli administration has the priority right.”

Orna told Tapper she sees a “broad range” of Israelis asking for more action from their government.

“As far as what’s going on in Israel, there’s a broad range,” she said. “Everyone feels that more needs to be done. Everyone is demanding more from the government.”

Advertisement

As the war meets its half-year mark, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached catastrophic levels.

Last month, a report from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, the world’s authority on combating hunger, warned that 70% of Palestinians displaced by the war are on the brink of famine.

The Gaza Health Ministry reports over 33,000 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict since Israeli began its bombardment after Oct. 7.