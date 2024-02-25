Man Sets Himself On Fire In Front Of Israeli Embassy In Washington

Authorities in Washington, D.C., confirmed that a man set himself on fire Sunday in front of the Israeli Embassy.
Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department said they responded on Sunday afternoon to assist the U.S. Secret Service “after an individual set themselves on fire in front of an embassy in the block.” Members of the Secret Service’s uniformed division extinguished the man outside the embassy before D.C. Fire and EMS transported him to a local hospital.
D.C. Fire told HuffPost that the man remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Officials did not say whether the self-immolation was a form of protest.
The Israeli Embassy did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.
Police said they are working with the Secret Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to investigate the incident. The police department’s bomb squad also responded to the scene “in reference to a suspicious vehicle that may be connected to the individual,” though officials did not go into further detail.
Sunday appears to be the second such instance, after one person self-immolated in December outside the Israeli Consulate in Atlanta.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.