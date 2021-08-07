Watch The ISS's Own Space Olympics That Are Literally Out Of This World

Astronauts on the International Space Station held their own Olympic Games, with a weightless twist.
As the world’s best athletes battled it out for glory down on Earth in Tokyo, the space explorers put their lack of gravity to hilarious use in a series of disciplines.
French astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared videos of the lighthearted competition online Friday.
There was the lack-of-floor routine event:
No-handball, where astronauts had to blow pingpong balls through hatches:
Synchronized space swimming:
And weightless sharpshooting:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter