Watch The ISS's Own Space Olympics That Are Literally Out Of This World

Synchronized space swimming, anyone?

Astronauts on the International Space Station held their own Olympic Games, with a weightless twist.

As the world’s best athletes battled it out for glory down on Earth in Tokyo, the space explorers put their lack of gravity to hilarious use in a series of disciplines.

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared videos of the lighthearted competition online Friday.

There was the lack-of-floor routine event:

No-handball, where astronauts had to blow pingpong balls through hatches:

Synchronized space swimming:

And weightless sharpshooting:

