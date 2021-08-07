Watch The ISS's Own Space Olympics That Are Literally Out Of This World

Astronauts on the International Space Station held their own Olympic Games, with a weightless twist.

As the world’s best athletes battled it out for glory down on Earth in Tokyo, the space explorers put their lack of gravity to hilarious use in a series of disciplines.

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet shared videos of the lighthearted competition online Friday.

There was the lack-of-floor routine event:

Space #Olympics 1/4:

Lack-of-floor routine – much 👏 to Pyotr for completing his routine without touching anything, a difficult feat!

🥇

Gym hors-sol – on ne dirait pas comme ça, mais les immobilisations en plein vol de Piotr requièrent une grande expérience#MissionAlpha pic.twitter.com/gXAHSHHmcu — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) August 6, 2021

No-handball, where astronauts had to blow pingpong balls through hatches:

Space #Olympics 2/4:

No-handball – we had to adapt the rules a bit during the match, much investment on both sides for the win.

🏐

Handball sans les mains – les règles ont dû être adaptées au cours d’un match que nous décrirons sobrement comme intense. pic.twitter.com/dVOv3GRThD — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) August 6, 2021

Synchronized space swimming:

Space #Olympics 3/4:

Synchronised space swimming – an opportunity to show teamwork and crew cohesion.

🤝

Flottation synchronisée – l’occasion de démontrer une des plus importantes compétences un astronaute : l’esprit d’équipe #MissionAlpha pic.twitter.com/Ljo65AkzNQ — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) August 6, 2021

And weightless sharpshooting:

Space #Olympics 4/4:

Weightless sharpshooting – concentration and skill (or luck) proved necessary to reach the target.

🎯

Tir sans gravité – concentration et persévérance ont dicté cette épreuve pour bien négocier la trajectoire des élastiques#MissionAlpha pic.twitter.com/eV2cSxEWQ5 — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) August 6, 2021