Issa Rae Slams Warner Bros. For Protecting 'Repeat Offender' Ezra Miller

The “Insecure” actor touched on what Hollywood looks like in a post-#MeToo era during an interview with Elle magazine published on Thursday. She didn’t hold back on her criticism of Miller, someone she called a “repeat offender.”

Miller, who is non-binary and uses they and them pronouns, has been the center of several controversies, including a video that reportedly shows them choking a woman and accusations that they showed “cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling” behavior toward a teenager.

The actor said in August that they were seeking treatment as they were “suffering complex mental health issues.”

Warner Bros. has continued to shoot scenes for Miller’s “The Flash,” which is set to come out in June 2023, according to TheWrap.

Rae said she doesn’t support people “jumping to immediate conclusions” and encouraged investigations, but that it’s also “extremely important to, like the mantra says, ‘Listen to women.’”

“I’m gonna be real, the stuff that’s happening with Ezra Miller is, to me, a microcosm of Hollywood,” Rae said.