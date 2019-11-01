Issa Rae And LaKeith Stanfield Fall For Each Other In Trailer For 'The Photograph'

Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield fall in love in the newly released trailer for the upcoming romantic movie “The Photograph.”

The trailer, released Friday, kicks off with Stanfield saying to Rae, “Wondering if it’s not too early in the night to kiss you.”

“It wasn’t too early,” the “Insecure” creator replies, shortly after the two share a kiss.

“The Photograph,” set to release on Valentine’s Day, centers around Mae Morton (Rae), who embarks on a journey to uncover details about the early life of her famed photographer mother who unexpectedly dies, a film description read.

During her journey, Rae finds an unexpected romance with Michael Block (Stanfield), who’s a rising-star journalist.

This Valentine’s Day, Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield star in #ThePhotographMovie. Watch the trailer now. pic.twitter.com/HdAYKsFi0j — The Photograph (@PhotographMovie) November 1, 2019

“The Photograph” is directed and written by Stella Meghie (“Everything, Everything”) and produced by Will Packer (“Girls Trip”), with his producing partner, James Lopez. Meghie and Rae serve as executive producers.

The movie’s cast also includes actors Chanté Adams, Lil Rel Howery and Y’lan Noel.

Packer celebrated the movie’s upcoming release on Twitter Friday.

“I can FINALLY give you guys a glimpse of the new movie we’ve been working on!” he wrote. “This Valentines Day will be something special.”