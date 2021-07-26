Issa Rae Appears To Have Married Louis Diame, Reveals Stunning Wedding Photos

Issa Rae just revealed she got married to fiancé Louis Diame in the most Issa Rae way.

The “Insecure” creator and star shared an Instagram post featuring a series of gorgeous photos taken from the big day and captioned them with a mysterious note: “A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband. Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special.”

Fans were initially confused as to whether the post was in fact a joke, but wedding photographer Lauren Fair, who is tagged in the 36-year-old’s post, confirmed it wasn’t “impromptu” at all. Fair’s post on her Instagram story all but confirms that Rae had a very real wedding in the south of France.

Instagram Instagram

“According to a source, guests traveled near and far to watch the couple say ‘I do.’ In fact, some of those lucky enough to score an invite stayed at the Jean Cap Ferrat hotel nearby,” E! News reported.

Longtime fans of Rae know that she’s notoriously private when it comes to her personal life. When it came to her engagement to Diame in 2019, Rae brushed off speculation about the massive ring on her finger by saying on “The View”: “I’ve got a lot of rings on my finger. I wear jewelry, you know?”

Outside of the wedding taking place in France and Rae’s dress being custom Vera Wang, not much else is known about what happened at the fete. Representatives for Rae did not immediately respond to a HuffPost request for comment.

On Monday, fellow “Insecure” star Tristen J. Winger shared a series of photos that appeared to be from the wedding. Pictures that featured Rae were later deleted, though he kept some images from the event in his feed.

Congratulations to the happy couple!