Issa Rae On Thinking She Wasn't 'Cool' As A Child Before Later Gaining Confidence

Issa Rae recently shared a bit about her journey to embracing her true self during an interview with “The View” on Monday.

The “Insecure” creator was promoting her new film “Little” during her visit on the talk show, when “The View” co-host Meghan McCain asked her whether she would describe her younger self as “cool.”

“What do you think, girl?” Rae, creator of “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl,” asked with a laugh.

She later continued, “I was not cool at all ... I didn’t embrace it for a very long time, it wasn’t until I got older where I was just like, ‘I am who I am at the end of the day, and if you like me, you mess with me, great — if you don’t, OK.’”

Rae was joined by her “Little” co-star Marsai Martin, who is an executive producer of the film. “Little” follows the story of Jordan Sanders, played by both Martin and Regina Hall, who wakes up one day to find she’s trapped in a 13-year-old’s body.

Martin, 14, told Essence earlier this year that her idea for the film was inspired by the 1988 movie “Big” starring Tom Hanks.

During Monday’s segment of “The View,” Martin noted that she felt inspired to make “Little” about “female empowerment” with an “all-black-women cast.”

Later in the episode, Rae sidestepped questions about recent engagement rumors that were fueled after her March Essence cover featured her wearing a sparkler on that finger.

“I get it in the mail too,” co-host Sunny Hostin said about receiving Essence magazines at her home. “I was like, ‘she looks gorgeous,’ and then I noticed the ring on your finger.”

“Oh did you — I got a lot of rings on my fingers, I wear jewelry,” Rae replied, bringing audience members to laughter.