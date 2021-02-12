Issa Rae Announces New HBO Max Series

Fans of “Insecure” may be disappointed that the HBO series is coming to an end, but its creator, Issa Rae, already has new content in the works.

Rae announced on Thursday that she has written a new series for HBO Max titled “Rap Shit.” The streaming service has ordered eight episodes of the new half-hour series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series will center around two estranged high school friends from Miami who reunite to form a rap group, according to the publication. Casting is reportedly underway.

Rae, who will also serve as an executive producer on the new project, tweeted on Thursday that “Insecure” and “Central Park” writer Syreeta Singleton will serve as the series’ showrunner. Miami hip-hop duo City Girls will serve as co-executive producers, she added.

Singleton celebrated her new role on Instagram, writing that the opportunity was “a literal dream come true.”

The Instagram account for City Girls also posted about the news, saying, “We can’t wait for y’all to see what we’ve been working on.”

Wrote a new show for @HBOMax! One of my favorite writers, the hilarious @reetafajita is showrunning and my favorite group, CITY GIRLS are co-EP’s! Miami here we come! #RapShit https://t.co/jJDMwONAU0 — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) February 11, 2021

News about Rae’s new series may offer some relief to dedicated fans who were saddened to learn last month that the upcoming fifth season of “Insecure” would be its last.

Rae recently told HuffPost that the last season of the acclaimed series would be dedicated to exploring legacy.

“It explores the choices that we all make,” she said. “And that’s a big part of it. The living in the decisions that you make, the choices that you make, and owning those.”

Talking about her new series, Rae added that she was preparing for “the next chapter and my next phase.”