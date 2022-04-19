Wellness
irritable bowel syndrome

4 Sneaky Issues That Could Contribute To Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Many bodily functions interact with your gut. Here are some hidden issues and what to do if they show up for you.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Many people experience irritable bowel syndrome, but not everyone is thrilled to talk about it (understandably so).

There are three types of IBS: IBS with constipation (IBS-C), IBS with diarrhea (IBS-D) and IBS with mixed bowel habits (IBS-M). Whether you can’t go or you go too much, the bloating, cramps, gas and other bathroom-related problems are no fun — especially since they’re chronic and can worsen anxiety and depression.

There’s no single definitive cause of IBS, though you might’ve heard about stress being a factor. While this is true, there are some other, lesser-known contributors to IBS. Below, experts break down what they are:

Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO)

SIBO is when you have too much bacteria in your small intestine, which affects your overall digestion. Although SIBO and IBS are “different medical conditions, they commonly coexist,” Marilia Chamon, a registered nutritionist, gut health specialist and founder of Gutfulness, told HuffPost.

Chamon pointed to a small study that found 78% of people with IBS had overgrowth of bacteria, and eliminating it helped 48% of those individuals. Another study backed this up, noting that proper treatment may help gastrointestinal symptoms improve in people with both SIBO and IBS.

Next steps: Not sure if SIBO is a contributing factor for you or not? Dr. James Lee, a gastroenterologist with Providence St. Joseph Hospital in California, said that it “can be identified by noninvasive breath tests,” and that “effective treatments are available once diagnosed.”

Ask your gastro or primary care doctor if you qualify for a diagnostic test. If you do have SIBO, treatments such as surgery, antibiotics and nutritional supplements can help. Some signs you may want to get that breath test include bloating, pain, cramps, constipation, diarrhea, multiple food sensitivities, improvement in symptoms with the use of antibiotics, and vitamin B12 and iron deficiencies, according to Chamon.

Gastrointestinal infections

Some people may have infections and not even realize it.

“A much less known cause is suffering from an acute gastrointestinal infection,” said Dimitar Marinov, an assistant professor at the Medical University of Varna, Bulgaria. While there isn’t exact data on how common this is, Marinov pointed to data that suggests post-infection IBS (or PI-IBS) may play a role in up to 32% of IBS cases.

Although the mechanisms that lead to PI-IBS aren’t fully understood, Marinov said inflammation and changes in the gut are believed to be among them.

Lee said infections such as Campylobacter and Giardia specifically can cause people to develop IBS symptoms.

“After the acute episode of infection is over, these patients develop possible autoimmune responses, leading to diarrhea and bloating as well as pain,” he told HuffPost.

Next steps: You treat PI-IBS the same way you’d treat regular IBS: stress management, pain management, therapy and even antidepressants. You also want to make sure you’re controlling any acute infection. For Campylobacter and Giardia, the main thing to do is stay hydrated. Symptoms include having diarrhea, experiencing abdominal cramps, needing “to go” more often, seeing blood or mucus in your stool and losing weight, Marinov said. Talk to your doctor ASAP if you experience any of this, especially if your symptoms start to worsen.

Stress is a huge factor in IBS, but it's certainly not the only cause.
Catherine McQueen via Getty Images
Stress is a huge factor in IBS, but it's certainly not the only cause.

What you eat — and eating disorders

Diet can be a major contributor of IBS symptoms, so it’s one to be aware of. But which foods are the worst triggers? Wheat, dairy, eggs and beans, per Lee.

However, cutting out entire food groups can lead to eating disorders. In fact, up to 98% of people with eating disorders meet the criteria for functional gastrointestinal disorders, the most common of which is IBS. So here comes the chicken-and-egg question: Which comes first? This study, which involved a sample size of more than 230 participants, suggests eating disorders can increase the risk of developing IBS.

Next steps: Lee said a low-FODMAP diet is often recommended for people with IBS. Foods you can eat on that diet include almond milk, rice, oats, potatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, oranges, strawberries, pineapple and more.

The FODMAP diet encourages you to stop eating high-FODMAP foods such as onions, garlic, apples, peaches and others, then slowly reintroduce them so you can see which ones cause symptoms.

Since this diet can be triggering — a 2019 study showed that greater adherence to a low-FODMAP diet is associated with eating disorder behavior — talk to a therapist, doctor or dietitian who can assess you for eating disorder risk first or give you a healthier plan instead.

Low thyroid function

Your thyroid is a gland in your neck that releases hormones, which regulate bodily functions. So if it’s not working as it should, other functions — like going to the bathroom won’t be working so well, either.

“When it becomes underactive, it decreases gastrointestinal mobility and slows down transit time, resulting in constipation,” Chamon said of the thyroid. “In addition, decreased gastrointestinal motility can also result in SIBO, and studies have found that over 50% of individuals with hypothyroidism tested positive for SIBO.”

Next steps: If you’ve been diagnosed with IBS-C or IBS-M, running a thyroid panel might be worth it, Chamon said, especially if you’re having other thyroid-related symptoms. These include being sensitive to the cold, slow movements and thoughts, muscle aches, dry skin, brittle nails, irregular or heavy periods, loss of libido and more. While there’s some mixed evidence on whether treating thyroid issues will improve IBS symptoms, a physician will be able to determine your best course of treatment for both problems. Your doctor may decide to put you on specific supplements to help improve your thyroid, or they may offer another plan.

IBS causes a lot of painful, annoying and, uh, undesirable symptoms, but knowing these “hidden” issues and implementing a combination of at-home treatments and fixes from the doc can help you manage it better.

Popular in the Community

irritable bowel syndrome

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

The 5 Absolute Best Popcorn Toppings That Aren’t Butter

Work/Life

4 Signs Your Perfectionism Is Becoming Toxic

Travel

How To Make The Most Of Your Last Few Hours Of Vacation

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Parenting

How To Make A Family Trip With Kids Feel More Like A Vacation

Shopping

The One Item Every Wine Lover Needs In Their Home, And It's Not What You Think

Shopping

The Best Pajamas I've Ever Worn Are This Perfect $22 Set From Target

Shopping

The Perks Of Walmart Plus, And What To Buy From It

Shopping

12 Must-Haves For Your Home Gym That Are Way Cheaper Than Peloton

Shopping

32 Things I Guarantee You Won't Regret Having On Hand Next Time You Travel

Shopping

28 TikTok-Famous Fashion Products That Are Worth The Hype

Shopping

24 Shoes You'll Wear On Repeat That'll Basically Pay For Themselves

Shopping

31 Toddler Products That'll Make You Think, 'Wow, I Could Really Use This In My Life'

Shopping

The Best Skin Care From Walmart That Dermatologists Love

Shopping

Stop Tossing Away Money With This $2 Sheet That'll Make Produce Last Longer

Shopping

The One Thing From TikTok You Need To Make Your Laundry Smell Amazing

Shopping

9 Of The Best Affordable Mascaras That Reviewers Love

Food & Drink

6 Unusual Coffee Brewing Methods That You Might Just Love

Style & Beauty

Is It Possible To Make Your Hair Grow Faster? Experts Share What Works

Shopping

6 Of The Best Anti-Aging Creams, According To A Dermatologist

Shopping

17 Gifts For Your Partner's Mom That'll Get You Bonus Points On Mother's Day

Shopping

I Hate The Gym But I Love These 10 Pieces Of Target Athleisure

Travel

34 Relatable Tweets About Returning Home From Vacation

Shopping

Stylists Share The 15 Clothing Items And Accessories They Would Buy From Walmart

Shopping

The Best Mascara For Sensitive Eyes, According To An Ophthalmologist

Parenting

21 Thoughtful, Funny Questions You Should Ask Your Kids

Style & Beauty

These Facial Exercises Can Make You Look 3 Years Younger

Parenting

The Power Of 'Finishing Strong' With Your Kids At Night

Food & Drink

Got Traveler's Constipation (Or Worse)? Here's What You Should Eat.

Shopping

YouTubers Are Obsessed With This Dress From Walmart

Shopping

Our Readers Shared Their Favorite White Noise Machines For Babies

Shopping

These Lightweight Moisturizers With SPF For Men Won't Make Your Skin Feel Heavy Or Oily

Shopping

Get 20% Off This Highly Rated Air Purifier, Just In Time For Allergy Season

Shopping

Just 29 Oh-So-Useful Things Under $50

Style & Beauty

Thinking Of Cutting Your Kid's Hair At Home? Read This Before You Pick Up The Scissors

Wellness

Why You Want Your Therapist To Like You So Badly

Shopping

Transform Your Bathroom Into A Spa With These Under-$50 Accessories From Amazon

Shopping

Going To A Concert Soon? These Amazing Earplugs Can Save Your Ears

Food & Drink

How To Pick Produce That Won't Go Bad As Soon As You Get Home

Shopping

13 Simple Swaps To Make Your Beauty Routine More Eco-Friendly