First 'It: Chapter 2' Trailer Will Make You Squirm (And Float) In Your Seat

Just when you were able to walk by a sewer grate again without the fear of clown-related violence, the trailer for the sequel to horror blockbuster “It” is here to terrify you all over again.

The first look at “It: Chapter 2” arrived on Thursday, teasing the next adventure for the members of Losers’ Club, who are now all grown up and played by stars Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone and Andy Bean.

The sequel adapted from Stephen King’s novel picks up with the gang 27 years after the events of the first film, which became the highest-grossing horror movie of all time, as the clown who shall not be named returns to the town of Derry, Maine, with a new bloodlust.

The slow-burn trailer finds Beverly (Chastain) meeting a seriously creepy old woman upon her return home, who after a cup of chill-inducing tea transforms into — OK, we’ll say it — Pennywise.

We then get peeks at the club’s long-gestating reunion, some romantic entanglements, blood, balloons and even more balloons. Seriously, how did they manage to make balloons scary?