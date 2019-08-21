'It Chapter Two' Reactions Are Mixed, But Most Agree 1 Thing Is Great

Many people seem Barry, er, very pleased with one performance in “It Chapter Two.”
Entertainment Weekly reports that a handful of film journalists, critics and fans got to see the spooky sequel to 2017’s record-breaking box-office smash “It” — an adaptation of Stephen King’s 1986 novel of the same name — ahead of the its Sept. 6 release.
On Tuesday, these lucky viewers began posting their initial reactions to the movie on social media, and although it’s a mixed bag, the one thing most tend to agree on is that “Saturday Night Live” alum and “Barry” star Bill Hader, who plays an adult Richie Tozier in the film, “steals the show.”
In the 2019 follow-up, fans will get to see the members of Derry, Maine’s Losers Club all grown up and played by Jessica Chastain (as Beverly Marsh), James McAvoy (Bill Denbrough), Isaiah Mustafa (Mike Hanlon), Jay Ryan (Ben Hanscom), James Ransone (Eddie Kaspbrak), Andy Bean (Stanley Uris) and Hader (Richie Tozier).
Richie, who was played by Finn Wolfhard of “Stranger Things” fame in the 2017 film, provided some much-needed humor in the horror flick as the snarkiest member of the Losers Club.
Aside from Hader’s performance, early viewers seemed to agree that the rest of the cast also does a pretty decent job. Most noted, however, that the film’s length of two hours and 49 minutes was a bit too long. They also said the film wasn’t particularly scary, it didn’t really stand up on its own and it felt like a sequel.
