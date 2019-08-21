'It Chapter Two' Reactions Are Mixed, But Most Agree 1 Thing Is Great

Many people seem Barry, er, very pleased with one performance in “It Chapter Two.”

Entertainment Weekly reports that a handful of film journalists, critics and fans got to see the spooky sequel to 2017’s record-breaking box-office smash “It” — an adaptation of Stephen King’s 1986 novel of the same name — ahead of the its Sept. 6 release.

On Tuesday, these lucky viewers began posting their initial reactions to the movie on social media, and although it’s a mixed bag, the one thing most tend to agree on is that “Saturday Night Live” alum and “Barry” star Bill Hader, who plays an adult Richie Tozier in the film, “steals the show.”

BREAKING: Everyone loves Bill Hader pic.twitter.com/g8CG3cM2kQ — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) August 21, 2019

In the 2019 follow-up, fans will get to see the members of Derry, Maine’s Losers Club all grown up and played by Jessica Chastain (as Beverly Marsh), James McAvoy (Bill Denbrough), Isaiah Mustafa (Mike Hanlon), Jay Ryan (Ben Hanscom), James Ransone (Eddie Kaspbrak), Andy Bean (Stanley Uris) and Hader (Richie Tozier).

Richie, who was played by Finn Wolfhard of “Stranger Things” fame in the 2017 film, provided some much-needed humor in the horror flick as the snarkiest member of the Losers Club.

Aside from Hader’s performance, early viewers seemed to agree that the rest of the cast also does a pretty decent job. Most noted, however, that the film’s length of two hours and 49 minutes was a bit too long. They also said the film wasn’t particularly scary, it didn’t really stand up on its own and it felt like a sequel.

To read some of the early reactions, just scroll down.

#ITChapterTwo is a terrific companion to #ITChapterOne. Similar vibes, great ensemble chemistry w/ a nice mix of humor and horror. Part 2 plays heavier in tone, dealing w/ defeating the burden of childhood trauma, & I definitely teared up at the very end. Bill Hader steals it pic.twitter.com/bjiwtJufNQ — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) August 21, 2019

IT Chapter Two is an amazing look at friendship and trauma that I haven’t been able to stop thinking about. Bill Hader and James Ransone absolutely steal the show. I cannot wait to see it again. pic.twitter.com/p2jcDENkuM — Kate Gardner (@kate_s_gardner) August 21, 2019

#ITChapter2 has a rushed, clumsy first act & an odd lack of chemistry among the adult Losers. But it eventually finds its footing. This is a BIG movie—a go for broke horror blockbuster not afraid to make weird choices. Bill Hader steals the show. #ITMovie #ITChapterTwo pic.twitter.com/cib2slRfoq — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) August 21, 2019

The film does expertly marries fear with childhood emotions. Has one of the year's best cast ensembles. Chastain and Hader are just tour-de-forces. Just as ambitious, as it is frightening, the horror saga boasts fun entertainment and lots of chuckles.#ITChapterTwo — Clayton Davis (@AwardsCircuit) August 21, 2019

#ITChapterTwo is big and ambitious and can't *quite* handle the weight of its aspirations, but it's still a fine piece of heartfelt horror. The parts that work, work REALLY well and Bill Hader is every-bit the scene-stealing standout we all hoped he'd be. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) August 21, 2019

So #ITChapterTwo was pretty damn great & the ending left me in tears. There are some excellent set pieces (finale had me holding my breath at times) that got under my skin & I think the adult Losers are awesome. Relies a bit too much on flashbacks tho but fans should be happy.🎈 pic.twitter.com/UKDf0frOTg — Heather Wixson (@thehorrorchick) August 21, 2019

Really enjoyed #ITChapterTwo which serves as the perfect bookend to Chapter One. Some great shocks and scares with the young and old cast. Bill Hader absolutely steals the movie, which balances heartfelt emotion with creepy jump scares galore. @joblocom — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) August 21, 2019

For the most part I liked IT CHAPTER TWO. First half (of this pretty long movie!) is great. And the new adult cast is stellar. Second half isn’t as tight. And overall Chapter Two isn’t as tight as the first movie. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) August 21, 2019

#ItChapterTwo has some excellent set pieces and a few great performances, but it's also got big problems. It's very contrived, the jokes get in the way of the scares and it relies too heavily on flashbacks about the kid Losers instead of developing the adult versions. pic.twitter.com/SwixiPU2De — William Bibbiani (@WilliamBibbiani) August 21, 2019

So everything that’s awesome and imperfect in #ITChapterTwo comes straight from the novel. The horror in this one is way more brutal. A leaner adaptation would have solve the repetitive loop of the third act. Cast is great and the direction impressive. Very Good but not Great. pic.twitter.com/IHDntHprvQ — Juan Upon A TIme in Hollywood (@juanmadpelicula) August 21, 2019