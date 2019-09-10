'It' Star Bill Skarsgård Reveals Nightmare Way He’s Stocked His Baby’s Bedroom

It’s enough to keep anyone up at night, let alone an 11-month-old baby!

Actor Bill Skarsgård, who plays Pennywise the clown in the remade “It” movie franchise, on Monday revealed that his daughter’s bedroom is stacked with teddy bears of his terrifying character.

“I’ve gotten a bunch of like fun merch and stuff, throughout the years, so her little baby room is just filled with all these like Pennywise teddy bears,” he told “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert, eliciting gasps from the audience.

