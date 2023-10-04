‘It Was So Childish’: SZA Opens Up About Dating Drake

LOADING ERROR LOADING

SZA is opening up about her brief past with Drake, calling it “childish.”

The singer-songwriter reflected on their fling in a Rolling Stone cover story published Tuesday. SZA, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, told the outlet they “were really young.” Drake also shared tidbits about their previous involvement with each other in 21 Savage’s 2020 song “Mr. Right Now.”

“It wasn’t hot and heavy or anything,” she continued. “It was like youth vibes. It was so childish.”

The Grammy winner’s comments arrived nearly three years to the day that “Mr. Right Now” hit streamers on Oct. 2, 2020, and social media exploded. Drake famously rapped in the song: “Yeah, said she wanna fuck to some SZA, wait / ’Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08.”

SZA responded at the time on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to explain they actually dated in 2009 and that anyone who “was around during this time can confirm.” The Top Dawg Entertainment talent notably turned 18 in November 2008.

“I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening,” she wrote in a reply to her original post. “Completely innocent. Lifetimes ago.”

That latter comment appeared rather crucial at the time as Drake had revealed two years prior he was a close friend of Millie Bobby Brown, who was only 14. The actor, 17 years his junior, had publicized their friendship to viral confusion.

SZA briefly dated Drake in 2009. She had turned 18 the previous November. Left: Evan Agostini/Invision/Associated Press; Right: Evan Agostini/Invision/Associated Press

“I love him,” Brown told “Access Hollywood” in 2018. “I met him in Australia, and he’s honestly so fantastic and a great friend and a great role model. We just texted each other the other day, and he was like, ‘I miss you so much,’ and I was like, ‘I miss you more!’”

She continued, “He’s coming to Atlanta, so I’m definitely gonna go and see him.”

While the “Stranger Things” actor told “Access Hollywood” that Drake is “great” and “helps” her with advice “about boys,” SZA has forged ahead on her own — and doesn’t need anyone’s guidance. She went on to discuss her public perception as timid Tuesday, decrying it as rubbish.