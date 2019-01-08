70 Beautiful Italian Baby Names You'll Want To Use

American parents seek baby name inspiration from many sources, like musical artists, animals, foods, politics and even outer space.
They also look beyond U.S. borders to see what names moms and dads in other countries are choosing for their newborns. That includes the land of art, history and mouthwatering food: Italy
Lovely Italian baby names include Flavia (a name that means “blonde”) and Alessia (à la pop starlet Alessia Cara) for girls, and Matteo (the Italian form of Matthew) and Angelo (meaning “angel”) for boys.
If you’re a total Italophile or simply looking for a baby name with a little Italian flair, then look no further. Here are 70 baby names that are of Italian origin or that have been popular in Italy. Prego!
Girls
Alessia
Francesca
Chiara
Flavia
Giada
Marina
Lucia
Emilia
Siena
Gaia
Viola
Carina
Bianca
Ilaria
Elisabetta
Cinzia
Valentina
Renata
Giulia
Amalia
Eleonora
Grazia
Stella
Caterina
Benedetta
Lia
Paola
Luciana
Ginevra
Serafina
Margherita
Aria
Silvia
Pia
Antonia
Boys
Matteo
Bruno
Gianni
Paolo
Marco
Luca
Carlo
Giuseppe
Enzo
Alessio
Gianluca
Luigi
Angelo
Gino
Rocco
Stefano
Giorgio
Lorenzo
Giovanni
Antonio
Giacomo
Silvio
Dante
Fabio
Massimo
Valentino
Renzo
Luciano
Mario
Vittorio
Raffaele
Francesco
Remo
Alessandro
Domenico