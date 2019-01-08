Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Parenting

70 Beautiful Italian Baby Names You'll Want To Use

These names for boys and girls are of Italian origin or have been popular in Italy.
By Caroline Bologna
01/08/2019 05:45am ET
From Matteo to Chiara, these baby names of Italian origin are perfect for Italophiles. 

American parents seek baby name inspiration from many sources, like musical artists, animals, foods, politics and even outer space.

They also look beyond U.S. borders to see what names moms and dads in other countries are choosing for their newborns. That includes the land of art, history and mouthwatering food: Italy

Lovely Italian baby names include Flavia (a name that means “blonde”) and Alessia (à la pop starlet Alessia Cara) for girls, and Matteo (the Italian form of Matthew) and Angelo (meaning “angel”) for boys.

If you’re a total Italophile or simply looking for a baby name with a little Italian flair, then look no further. Here are 70 baby names that are of Italian origin or that have been popular in Italy. Prego!

Girls

Alessia

Francesca

Chiara

Flavia

Giada

Marina

Lucia

Emilia

Siena

Gaia

Viola

Carina

Bianca

Ilaria

Elisabetta

Cinzia

Valentina

Renata

Giulia

Amalia

Eleonora

Grazia

Stella

Caterina

Benedetta

Lia

Paola

Luciana

Ginevra

Serafina

Margherita

Aria

Silvia

Pia

Antonia

Boys

Matteo

Bruno

Gianni

Paolo

Marco

Luca

Carlo

Giuseppe

Enzo

Alessio

Gianluca

Luigi

Angelo

Gino

Rocco

Stefano

Giorgio

Lorenzo

Giovanni

Antonio

Giacomo

Silvio

Dante

Fabio

Massimo

Valentino

Renzo

Luciano

Mario

Vittorio

Raffaele

Francesco

Remo

Alessandro

Domenico

