Italian Designer Roberto Cavalli Dead At 83

"Roberto believed that everyone can discover and nurture the artist within themselves."
Legendary Italian designer Roberto Cavalli died Friday in Florence at the age of 83.

An Instagram account linked to the fashion magnate’s business confirmed the news.

“It is with great sadness that today we say our final goodbyes to our founder Roberto Cavalli,” the company said in a statement. “From humble beginnings in Florence Roberto succeeded in becoming a globally recognized name loved and respected by all. Naturally talented and creative, Roberto believed that everyone can discover and nurture the artist within themselves.”

“The Roberto Cavalli company shares condolences with Mr. Cavalli’s family loss,” CEO Sergio Azzolari said in the statement. “His legacy remains a constant source of inspiration.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

