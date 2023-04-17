What's Hot

'Rough Week': Fox News Host Says Things Aren't Looking Good In Dominion Case

The Best Online Sources For Framing That You Can Get Done Fast

27 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

Opinion: In Grown-Up News: NPR Quits Twitter, And Twitter Responds With The Poop Emoji

Shooting At Alabama Birthday Party Kills 4 People, Wounds 28

Russian Opposition Activist Given 25-Year Prison Sentence

I’m A Scientist Who Studies Good Sex For A Living. Here’s Why I Wasn’t Having Any.

Lindsey Graham Puts Marjorie Taylor Greene On Blast For Defending Leak Suspect

John Oliver Exposes Some Of The Most 'Horrific' Working Conditions In America

Chemists Say This Acne-Fighting Essential Oil Is Actually Effective

Morgan Freeman Explains Why Black History Month Is 'An Insult'

Pro-DeSantis Group Launches Puzzling New Attack On Trump

CrimeCocainecocaine smugglingitalian police

Italian Police Scoop Up 2 Tons Of Cocaine Bobbing In Sea

There was just enough plastic wrapping to keep the cocaine from getting wet without weighing it down and possibly sinking it.
AP
Boxes containing cocaine float in the Sicilian Strait off Catania in this picture made available by the Italian Financial Police on Monday, April 17, 2023. Some two thousand kilograms of cocaine, left afloat in open waters with a tracking device attached, were sized by the Italian Financial Police on Monday. (Italian Financial Police via AP)
Boxes containing cocaine float in the Sicilian Strait off Catania in this picture made available by the Italian Financial Police on Monday, April 17, 2023. Some two thousand kilograms of cocaine, left afloat in open waters with a tracking device attached, were sized by the Italian Financial Police on Monday. (Italian Financial Police via AP)
Italian Financial Police via AP

ROME (AP) — Italian police scooped up two tons of cocaine, wrapped in protective plastic and bobbing in the sea off eastern Sicily, authorities said Monday.

The financial police squad estimated that the recent “catch” would have fetched about 400 million euros (nearly $450 million) in street sales.

The packages of cocaine were strung together with netting, police said in a statement. There was just enough plastic wrapping to keep the cocaine from getting wet without weighing it down and possibly sinking it.

Investigators hypothesized that a cargo ship left it in the sea as part of a scheme for another vessel to come along and eventually bring it to land. Police aircraft flew over the area of sea as a precaution to spot any other cocaine bundles that might have separated from the netting.

In all, police scooped up more than 1,600 packets of cocaine held in 70 bobbing bundles, the statement said.

Related

Cocainecocaine smugglingitalian police
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

DARE To Be Ironic

Drugs Hidden In The Darndest Places

Popular in the Community