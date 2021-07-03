Watch 'Injured' Soccer Star Make 'Miracle' Recovery When His Team Scores

Twitter users mockingly suggested a “miracle” occurred during Italy’s Euro 2020 quarter-final game against Belgium on Friday.
Italy’s Ciro Immobile rolled around on the field in apparent agony after a seemingly innocuous penalty box moment with Belgium’s Jan Vertonghen.
But when Immobile’s teammate Nicolo Barella scored a goal to give Italy the lead just seconds later, he quickly jumped to his feet to celebrate.
Italy won the game 2-1 and will now face Spain in the semi-final of the European Championship tournament on Tuesday.
Video of Immobile’s play-acting went viral on Twitter, garnering millions of views and plenty of anger about the unsporting behavior:
“The euphoria of the goal, maybe masked the pain?” BBC presenter Mike Bushell joked on air Saturday morning.
Others booted similar gags at the soccer star: