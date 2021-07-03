Watch 'Injured' Soccer Star Make 'Miracle' Recovery When His Team Scores

Twitter users mockingly suggested a “miracle” occurred during Italy’s Euro 2020 quarter-final game against Belgium on Friday.

Italy’s Ciro Immobile rolled around on the field in apparent agony after a seemingly innocuous penalty box moment with Belgium’s Jan Vertonghen.

But when Immobile’s teammate Nicolo Barella scored a goal to give Italy the lead just seconds later, he quickly jumped to his feet to celebrate.

Italy won the game 2-1 and will now face Spain in the semi-final of the European Championship tournament on Tuesday.

Video of Immobile’s play-acting went viral on Twitter, garnering millions of views and plenty of anger about the unsporting behavior:

Immobile wasn’t going to miss the celebration 🤣 pic.twitter.com/MsAPzadZba — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) July 2, 2021

“The euphoria of the goal, maybe masked the pain?” BBC presenter Mike Bushell joked on air Saturday morning.

Others booted similar gags at the soccer star:

Funny how Immobile is magically healed as Barella scores lol — Ben Lloyd 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇵🇱🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@lloydben7) July 2, 2021

Hahaha at Immobile getting up once the goal went in — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) July 2, 2021

When you’re out of it but hear them call last orders at the bar… pic.twitter.com/JZqHIo2yfF — LADbible (@ladbible) July 2, 2021

Miraculous recovery from the diving Immobile once Barella scored #BELITA #EURO2020 — Andrew Hough (@werdna67) July 2, 2021

Amazing how Immobile suddenly becomes Mobile again. https://t.co/nrTlivcCvF — Paul Coyte (@Coytey) July 2, 2021

From Immobile to Mobile real real quick!! This is everything that is wrong with football in 2021 guys!! 😔 pic.twitter.com/aYZryEt8vr — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) July 2, 2021

Immobile was on the ground screaming like he was MORTALLY WOUNDED and then Barella scored and he's like nm I'm good. — Kevin 🀄🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@miasancanada) July 2, 2021

Ciro Immobile rose from the dead to celebrate Nicolo Barella's goal 😂



Wait for it... #EURO2020 #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/MAJjLcnWkE — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) July 2, 2021

My man hopping up like Grandpa Joe as soon as Charlie finds that Golden ticket pic.twitter.com/axJibtlvTt — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) July 2, 2021