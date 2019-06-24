SPORTS

Italy To Host Winter Olympics In 2026

Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo have been elected to host the international sporting event.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will be held in Italy, the International Olympic Committee has announced.

The committee’s members elected the northern Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo to host the iconic international sporting event on Monday. Italy beat Sweden’s Stockholm-Åre bid 47 to 34, the IOC stated.

“We are proud of this great achievement!” Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte tweeted. “Italy has won.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

