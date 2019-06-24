Italy To Host Winter Olympics In 2026

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will be held in Italy, the International Olympic Committee has announced.

The committee’s members elected the northern Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo to host the iconic international sporting event on Monday. Italy beat Sweden’s Stockholm-Åre bid 47 to 34, the IOC stated.

Milano-Cortina elected as Host City for the Winter Olympic Games 2026 @MilanoCortina26 #MilanoCortina2026 pic.twitter.com/v9MHpRMfLB — Olympics (@Olympics) June 24, 2019

“We are proud of this great achievement!” Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte tweeted. “Italy has won.”

🇮🇹 Siamo orgogliosi di questo grande risultato! Ha vinto l’Italia: un intero Paese che ha lavorato unito e compatto con l’ambizione di realizzare e offrire al mondo un evento sportivo “memorabile”#Olimpiadi2026 #MilanoCortina pic.twitter.com/rP59s0q32P — Giuseppe Conte (@GiuseppeConteIT) June 24, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.