If You're Tough On Your Stuff, You'll Dig These 33 Things Built To Last A Really Long Time

A rechargeable lighter
"This is seriously the coolest device of my winter holiday. It makes lighting candles a breeze. Yes, there is a weird crackling noise, but that's a super-minor annoyance. It's a super-intuitive device. Plug the lighter in with the USB (included), charge for a bit, then pop it open and light ALL THE THINGS; well, candles. I don't know how well it lights cigarettes or whatever. However, for my personal intended use, it's awesome!" — Jee WGet it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in three colors).
A pair of super comfy period-proof underwear
Designed to hold two tampons' worth of period blood, these can be used as an alternative to pads and tampons, in addition to overnight protection. Reviewers suggest sizing up
"These are WONDERFUL!! They are super comfortable, soft, have a mild compression to them, breathable, great coverage, not bulky at all, and super absorbent!!
You don’t get that metallic blood scent coming through either, which I was super skeptical about. So the packaging states that they recommend using these as a backup to another period product like a cup, but I tested the hell out of these babies for my entire period as the only form of protection and left my cup in its drawer. I’m in my 30s. I’m not a super-heavy bleeder but I do have fairly heavy days. For the test I used one panty per day (24 hours) and never once had a leak, wetness feel, smell, felt uncomfortable, or had bulkiness.
When I rinsed them out in the sink after the 24-hour test the amount of blood was astonishing. As you rinse it there’s definitely that old-blood kind of metallic smell. Then I just washed them on the gentle cycle and air-dried them.
Super easy, does take a long time to air dry though. I’ll likely buy more so that I can have daytime and nighttime sets." — BeckyGet it from Amazon for $14.90+ (available in sizes XS–6XL, two colors, and in three-packs).
An adorable stuffed duck
"My dog Hazel LOVES this duck! She has had it for nine months now, and it’s still intact!
It somehow made it through her teething as a puppy. She rips and tears apart all of her toys, but this one still looks decent!
" — Emily A
Get it from Amazon for $6.58.
A cozy eco fleece sweatshirt
"Purchased this same sweatshirt for my husband YEARS ago which alone says something about its durability.
He wears it continually as we are in a cold climate. He decided to actually purchase the same product to where while the first one was in the wash. It's being made a bit longer now which is fine and I like his so much I decided to get one just like it for myself... both happy campers. 👵🏻👴🏻" — P. Flynn
Get it from Amazon for $32.67+ (available in seven colors and men's S–3XL).
An RTIC tumbler that'll keep liquids as hot or as frigid as you like
"I love RTIC products! I have had a couple of different tumblers over the years and have always been happy with them. I am really rough on these things. My most recent one has been dropped many times, including a couple of times that I dropped it in my driveway, and it rolled under the car. I finally managed to crack the lid the last time, but it’s pretty amazing that it took so long." — MelissaGet it from Amazon for $13.99+ (24 colors and five sizes).
A Sonicare electric toothbrush with a super long battery life
It's made to remove up to 10X more plaque than a manual toothbrush. It has four modes (clean, white+, gum health and deep-cleanse+) and three intensities. Plus, a progress report gives you the guidance you need to improve and maintain healthy brushing habits.
"This toothbrush is awesome. My last Phillips put in a good fight and lasted years, hoping this does the same." — Tracy
Get it from Amazon for $189.94 (available in four colors).
A pack of reusable drinking straws that snap open lengthwise for cleaning
: "Rain Straw is quite possibly THE BEST reusable straw I have ever purchased. I was previously using bamboo as they were the most environmentally friendly product; however, there is a certain...wood-taste to water that I'm not keen on. Also, there is so much frustration not being able to thoroughly clean the middle of reusable straws. I'm not a huge user of dishwashers and simply running water and soap does not make me feel at ease. Who knows what's hiding in there??? It's the small things in life that give me happiness and I will most definitely be giving recommendations to my family and friends! So simple to use and so simple to clean!
" — Ellie KimGet it from Amazon for $14.99.
Vans classic slip-ons
"Years after buying my first pair of Vans Classic Slip-ons, I'm still surprised by how comfortable they are. These were for my son — they're the only shoes he'll wear because they fit his wider feet really well and they're easy to wear since he doesn't have to deal with shoelaces. They're well-constructed and since none of us play sports I can't say how they are as athletic shoes but they're perfect for walking and general living." — KimberlyGet them from Amazon for $44.97+ (various colors, sizes).
A machine-washable area rug from Ruggable
Spill-proof rugs are great for kids, pets and general life and party accidents.Get it from Amazon for $459. Check out more Ruggable options on Amazon.
A MakeUp Eraser washcloth
It easily takes off a full face of makeup with mere water. Then, if you flip it to the other side, you can use it to exfoliate your skin! Each is meant to last three to five years, which is an eternity in washcloth time, much less how that stacks up against a pack of disposable makeup-removing cloths.
"I am amazed by this product. I would even say that this is life-altering! I have not had to buy makeup remover in three months and don't believe I will ever have to again!
When I used makeup remover, I felt like I could never get all of my makeup off and I had to rub my eyes quite a bit to get it off. Even after a lot of rubbing when using makeup remover I still would wake up the next morning with makeup residue from the previous day and I never felt I could completely get my makeup off. With Makeup Eraser, there is not one bit of makeup left!! It is like magic!!
Make sure you follow directions, you have to use warm water and use the correct side!" — SprklbuzGet it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in nine colors).
A Foreo Luna mini
"The acne scars on my cheeks from a series of breakouts are fading fast, and I get new acne very rarely — they're more like a pimple here and there occasionally when I have to fly somewhere (curse you, dry airplanes) or get stressed or.... who even knows why my skin freaks out sometimes. Never thought I'd ever put a no-makeup selfie on the internet, but that's how much I love this thing." — Maitland QuitmeyerGet it from Amazon for $83.30 (available in five colors).
A utensils set with a silicone carrying case
"This product is PERFECT for taking on the go. I was looking for something to pack in my lunches for work and I finally found it. The silverware itself has a unique design to fit into the pouch and I just love the minimalistic design of the product as a whole. The cleanup is also super easy because it’s all dishwasher safe!" — Brandon BrooksGet it from Amazon for $15 (available in eight colors).
L.L.Bean boots for the long haul (and that can be resoled at a store location)
"My husband has the same boots and he's worn them for 10 years so far. Just took them back to Bean to have them resoled
(so they can last another 10 years!). That convinced me to buy myself a pair, wore them through a hurricane and several rainy days so far, and I've only had them for two weeks. They are waterproof and comfortable, I have no problem wearing them all day. Much better than my Hunter rain boots." — hannabeanGet them from L.L.Bean: women's for $139 (seven color combos, sizes 6–11, three widths) and men's for $129 (two color combos, sizes 7–14, three widths).
A KitchenAid stand mixer you'll likely be able to pass down generations
This 5-quart mixer has 10-speed slide control ranges from a very fast whip to a very slow stir; includes flat beater, dough hook and wire whip; has a power hub for additional attachments; unique mixing action.
"To be fair, I have only used the KitchenAid I bought a couple of times. However, my mother has had the same model for about 16 years. I was shocked to learn that it was already 16 years old. Her machine is just as powerful as ever, which says something about the integrity of the product.
Time and time again, I found that KitchenAid ruled the market for a reason. I made the decision and clicked the purchase button. You get what you pay for and I am extremely happy with my purchase (after the sticker shock wore off). This is a lifetime investment that you will pay for now and only enjoy even 16 years later. I imagine that my pistachio mixer and I will make lots of yummy memories together. Two thumbs WAY up!" — Kate GGet it from Amazon for $429 (available in 17 colors).
Hunter rain boots are meant to stand the test of time
"Loved my first pair and I am on track to love pair #2. I wore my first pair for at about 8 years and in the first 4 I walked or biked everywhere; it was not until year 7.5 I got cracks in the toe box. The heels held up well and I expected the soles to to wear through before the toe box cracked. So yes, I am a big fan of my Hunter boots. Always feel stylish or classy in them, too. I recommend getting the matching sock/boot liners to make them even better for cold weather. They fit as expected (I'm usually an 8.5 and bought these in a 9, fit nicely if I need to wear big socks and/or the boot liners)." — DaAnn
.Get them from Amazon for $69.99+ (24 colors, sizes 5–11).
Reusable undereye masks that'll hold gels, serums, and creams
According to testing, you can expect about one year of daily use from these before the logo fades from the masks, but they're supposed to be usable forever. I have a friend who uses and loves these. They're holding up for her super well! Promising review:
"Holy grail of eye masks! I love these babies so much! I take them everywhere with me. Easy to pack and travel with, but most importantly these work so well and every time I’m so impressed that even after about 50 uses they are still sticky and stay put." — KathyGet them from Dieux for $25.
A 12-pack of microfiber cleaning cloths
"I bought these cloths in 2016 and am back in 2020 looking for more. Not to replace the ones I have but to add more since we use them so often.
I use yellow in the kitchen, blue in the bathroom, and white for glass/mirrors to avoid cross contamination. The blue and white still look new. The yellow has definitely taken the brunt of the dirt in our house. They have no holes or tears but have a gray tinge to them. Some of which could be that after wiping a spill they sit in a basket under the sink until the next wash. These cloths are an absolute NECESSITY in our house. We have not used paper towels since 2012 and after 4 years these cloths are still doing a great job. I would say that is one good purchase. I highly recommend." — Lulu518Get them from Amazon for $15.10.
Adidas slides
"These are my fourth pair. And for good reason. Classic Adidas soccer flip-flop with a punch of summer color. They are great for the beach, boat, walking around town or going to class. I wear them with or without socks and there is nothing bad to say about them. Been wearing them for 20 years. I had one pair that lasted 13 years and I forgot them in Puerto Vallarta 🙃" — Amazon customerGet them from Amazon for $11.30+ (19 colors combos, men's sizes 3–11).
An eight-piece ear-cleaning tools set
Promising review:
Teva universal sandals
"Love the sandals. This is my second pair of these and I still wear the original pair. I brought these 7 years ago so excellent vale for money. Was so pleased to find them online that I brought 2 pairs. Good service and quick delivery." — SuzanneGet them from Amazon for $36.87+ (21 color combos, women's sizes 5–11).
A set of high-capacity rechargeable batteries with a charger
"I’ve dabbled with other brands of rechargeable batteries, but have found that these not only last the longest, but seem to recharge quicker. In the long run, they’re not only more economical, but better on the environment.
The packaging is mostly cardboard, except for the plastic shrink wrap. The plastic uses recycle code '1,' which is purportedly one of the safer and easier to recycle categories of plastic." — Low Tech Grandma
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 4, 8, 12, 16, and 24 packs).
A double-insulated travel mug made of BPA-free plastic
"Amazon just reminded me that the last time I bought this cup was in 2011. 9 years and still working like the day it arrived at my door.
I own four of these which I rotate so that there is always one clean while others are cycling through the dishwasher. I usually use it at home now since I am doing much less traveling.Note: Be sure that the top is on tightly so it does not come off while you are drinking. Sometimes I will screw it on for one or two turns backwards until the top seats into the correct groove and I can screw it on normally. Most of the time this does not happen and the top screws on easily, The opening in the top fits my lips and allows the liquid in the cup, whether hot or cold, to flow easily without dripping on my chin or the cup trying to hug my nose. It works well in the microwave but I take the top off before I start heating the beverage or food so that it does not bubble up and leak out the whole in the lid.In short this cup works well, is long lasting ,and I would definitely buy it again." — Anonymous
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in eight colors).
Salt Water sandals
"We love Salt Waters!!! We have several children and these shoes last forever. They wear well, they're cute, they're comfortable, and they wash easily. I cannot say enough good about these sandals. The only thing our family has not liked about them is there's not much traction on the bottom, which make them not good for climbing! But, I don't think that's what they were made to do, so I don't view it as a complaint but a word of wisdom. Not for rock climbing." — Jared WeichertGet them from Amazon for $16.54+ (various colors, adult and kid's sizes).
A rapid egg cooker
Promising review:
A set of silicone,reusable cupcake liners
They're also freezer-, microwave-, dishwasher- and oven-safe.
"I love these!!! I am keto so I make all my food from scratch but I love quick and easy. So I make breakfast muffins in big batches and freeze them. That way when I leave for work I can just grab and go. Anyway I purchased other silicone cups that were MORE expensive than these and I only got 12. They worked but I needed more. I like Amazon products so I figured that I'd give these a try. They are a lot thinner than the other ones and more flimsy so I thought right off the bat that they were cheap. After using them however, I was so wrong! The other molds I bought always had some food stick to it, ALWAYS. But these have not had a single sticking issue. They come off clean, are easy to remove and therefore easier to clean. I love these and I will buy more for sure!
" — CherryAngelGet it from Amazon for $6.17+ (available in 12 and 24 packs).
Rainbow sandals
"Great quality and they last forever! It might take a week or two to break them in if you aren’t used to wearing them. I’ve had a pair of Rainbows to wear for the last 16 years, and can’t imagine life without them. I will wear them year round, but they are a daily wear during warm months." — CameronGet them from Amazon for $55+ (10 color combos, various sizes).
A four-pack of reusable mop pads in lieu of single-use Swiffer Wet Jet refills
Promising review:
"This is one of the best purchases I made and here’s why. It comes in a set of four pads and it will last you a long while. I have only used two of them and they come out of the washer and dryer just as new as when they went in. It also absorbs any liquid cleaner you use and there’s no streak or damp spots where you can slip or fall while cleaning
, like when you use dry/presoaked disposable pads — and it also cleans smoothly on the surface and picks up dirt 10 times better than disposable pads. My family has used them for about month to give it a fair shot and am so glad I got these pads. No more waiting for coupons to come in Sunday newspaper to buy throwaway pads! I highly recommend these guys!" — HJ
Get a pack of four from Amazon for $24.95.
A Stasher reusable silicone bag
"I've tried a LOT of reusable bags as there are a lot of options out there all using a variety of materials. The fabric ones just get gross over time. The vinyl ones are hard to clean and aren't usually dishwasher-safe. There are other silicone ones that need a separate rod to close them that you can easily lose. This one is the most simple and easy to use. No separate pieces to lose. Can withstand any temperature/microwave/dishwasher/whatever. And if they get gunky they are very easy to clean and I trust that they aren't hiding gross crumbs in any of the crevices. My only complaint is the cost — they are the most expensive and I wish they offered a bulk discount. If they were cheaper I would use them for EVERYTHING (open cheese in cheese drawer, all snacks on the go, etc)." — Megan A.Get it from Amazon for $8.50+ (available in several sizes and colors).
A Mission leather belt with lots of adjustable 1/4-inch positions
Promising review:
"So glad I found this. I love ratchet belts but 'til now i have only seemed to find ones for more formal business wear. But I've been looking for one I can wear casually with jeans for example, and therefore wanted one a little wider — that's why I was glad I found Mission belts which is 40mm wide. I also love the selection they provide. The leather and buckles. Another unique feature is the square end as most belts are rounded/pointed. I'm a 29" waist and bought the small, but I still had to chop off 10cm so that the tail wasn't flapping around my left side." — T. ALKHAJAHGet it from Amazon for $44.95+ (available in 5 sizes and 45 color combos).
A set of silicone baking mats
: "These baking mats are absolutely fantastic. The quality is superb, and SUCH a good price. I use them for just about everything I put in the oven:
oven pizzas, cookies, you name it! I also love that besides food sliding easily off the nonstick surface, they help protect all my baking sheets and such. It’s also super handy to just throw them in the top shelf of the dishwasher or even just wipe clean. Update: I’ve had these mats and used them almost daily for nearly a year now. They still look brand new and I have had no problems with staining, melting, or wear.
When using them, I cook most items at 375 degrees but have used them at up to 425 degrees several times with no issues so far. These things are fantastic and have paid for themselves many times over in the superior nonstick surface, ease of cleanup, and the cost of parchment paper and or/aluminum foil I used prior to discovering these." — JezzhaniGet a two-pack from Amazon for $10.18.
And some silicone stretch lid covers that'll fit over bowls, cups and more
"This is truly an amazing replacement for plastic wrap or other covers that are not eco-friendly! And it saves you money in the long run! You can throw them in the fridge/freezer/microwave because they are made out of the most kitchen/Earth-friendly material...silicone! Plus, they're easy to clean, easy to use, and durable as hell!" — Tammy Cardona-ZambeisGet a pack of six from Amazon for $11.49.
A JanSport backpack
"The item was received as described, delivery was fast and you get your money's worth for the price and quality of the product. I've been a loyal fan of JanSport backpack and have been using one for over 10 years. And I only have to buy twice through those years of using it to replace it.
Yes, that's how durable and dependable it is for a backpack. I even bought a few and gave away as gifts in the past. I'm glad that it's selling on Amazon and I'm very satisfied with my purchase. I hope that you will also enjoy using it as much as I do. I highly recommend it so go ahead and buy one!" — 2009 CustomerGet it from Amazon for $35 (available in 15 colors).
A wrapping paper holder
"Moving in a month and didn’t want to throw away my unused wrapping paper from previous holidays. Ordered this and it saved the day! Well worth the price when wrapping paper is $3–$6 a roll! Larger in width and length then what I expected! Very happy!!" — Natalie P.Get it from Amazon for $7.99.