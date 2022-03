If You're Tough On Your Stuff, You'll Dig These 33 Things Built To Last A Really Long Time

A double-insulated travel mug made of BPA-free plastic

"Amazon just reminded me that the last time I bought this cup was in 2011.I own four of these which I rotate so that there is always one clean while others are cycling through the dishwasher. I usually use it at home now since I am doing much less traveling.Note: Be sure that the top is on tightly so it does not come off while you are drinking. Sometimes I will screw it on for one or two turns backwards until the top seats into the correct groove and I can screw it on normally. Most of the time this does not happen and the top screws on easily, The opening in the top fits my lips and allows the liquid in the cup, whether hot or cold, to flow easily without dripping on my chin or the cup trying to hug my nose. It works well in the microwave but I take the top off before I start heating the beverage or food so that it does not bubble up and leak out the whole in the lid.In short this cup works well, is long lasting ,and I would definitely buy it again." — Anonymous