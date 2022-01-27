Phngs Ya Lim Pa Khm / EyeEm via Getty Images Don't leave home without these travel essentials recommended by health experts.

Whether you’re getting on a plane for work or hitting the road for a quick getaway, traveling to your destination is about to get a lot better — and healthier.

You may pack the key necessities for avoiding COVID-19 ― like hand sanitizer and face masks, for example ― but there are a few basic items you shouldn’t forget to bring as well. These essentials will not only make your stay a little easier, but also support your health and mental well-being.

What items should you keep on hand while traveling? We spoke to several physicians about the everyday products they carry while on the go. Keep scrolling to find out what you should stock up on.