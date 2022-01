Headphones

Neha Chaudhary, the chief medical officer at BeMe Health , said she always makes sure to keep her favorite music playlist downloaded before travel so she’ll have it even if she loses cell service.“Listening to music while traveling keeps me grounded and boosts my mood,” she said.If music isn't your jam (no pun intended), try an audiobook or a podcast. “I enjoy listening to podcasts while traveling as it not only gets my brain thinking but also relaxes me,” said Mahek A. Shah, a physician in Philadelphia and an associate faculty member at Ariadne Labs For optimal listening, you'll want a really good set of headphones. "I never travel without my noise-canceling headphones to listen to my stress-reducing music and to block out stress-inducing travel distractions while staying in unfamiliar surroundings,” said Gary Blick, the chief medical officer at Health Care Advocates International