30 Items With Reviews About Embarrassing Problems That Are Very Normal

A 2-in-1 cradle cap comb

If you notice signs of cradle cap ( seborrheic dermatitis ) on your baby's scalp, definitely check in with their pediatrician first before trying any treatments like the comb above."It makes removal so much easier and gives more consistent removal than my previous method of washcloths or just scratching the cradle cap off with my fingernails. It’s amazing, gross, and wonderful.I just apply baby shampoo, then brush a little with the blue brush. Then I slowly start to comb in sections all in one direction. Then I go back and forth in multiple directions. It’s shocking the amount of dead skin that comes off. I’ve even used it successfully in his eyebrows (he gets some cradle cap there, too). This is a KEEPER!" — ZMomUtah