30 Items With Reviews About Embarrassing Problems That Are Very Normal

- A doctor-recommended Squatty Potty because any tough “gotta go” urges will go a little (or a lot) smoother thanks to this stool’s natural colon-aligning prowess.
- An anti-dandruff shampoo for reducing scalp flaking and itching thanks to a little clinically proven ingredient called ketoconazole, which kills the fungus that causes dandruff.
- A pair of charcoal shoe deodorizers if you’re tired of sweat stank ruining your favorite shoes. These little packets use bamboo charcoal to absorb odors and moisture for 100% chemical-free freshness.
If you want more Squatty Potty content before making the best purchase of your life, check out our Squatty Potty review
. For a more ~aesthetic~ throne, splurge on the acrylic version for $79.99
or the teak wood version for $48.48.Promising review:
"Unbelievable how effective the Squatty Potty is. I bought it as a joke, but it really works.
Amazing how the natural position works. Others in our family have bought Squatty Potties and agree. We are fans." — Lucy
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for five to 10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file
just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.Promising review:
"I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked
. Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again
. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry thick-callused heels for only three minutes and the callouses were literally melting off
! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." — Kiki
Promising review:
"This stuff is absolutely amazing. I was one step away from going to the dermatologist. I had severe dandruff that was so bad, I could shake my head and it would come off. With just a few uses per week, I got rid of all my flakes. My scalp also stopped burning from dryness. My hair has never been healthier.
" — Moo Moo
Promising review:
"When we bought our previously owned condo, all three of the toilets had a permanent dark ring. I must have tried at least six different cleaning products that claimed to eliminate rings. None worked. I was actually considering buying new toilets as the ring was embarrassing to me. A friend recommended the pumice toilet bowl ring remover and I was prepared to be disappointed again. But it worked perfectly. The ring is gone on all three toilets and it only took a few minutes per toilet. I don't know when I have ever been so totally satisfied with a product
. It just saved me a whole lot of money and I am no longer embarrassed by the appearance of my toilets." — lynn mcdonald
You can reuse them for up to two years! Set them out in the sun for an hour to re-activate the charcoal.Promising review:
"I have a pair of black leather flats that stank so badly my husband would yell at me if I took them off anywhere near him. But I love the shoes!!! So I had to find something to make the stench go away without leaving me with an allergic reaction. This was the answer.
I honestly couldn’t believe it. A few days after placing them in my prized off shoes I took a whiff from about a foot away. Nothing. I got closer. Nothing. I stuck my nose practically in the shoe. OK, maybe that’s pushing things, but I’ve got to tell you that 95% of the broken-in leather grossness was gone. So happy!!!" — Erin
Promising review:
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too.
Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself.
" — LuckLocust
Promising review:
"I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like.
I would definitely recommend!!" — Mully
Promising review:
"I never usually write reviews but this is an exception. I've had my AirPods for over a year and when the sound quality was diminishing, I was afraid they had a short life expectancy and I would need to get a new pair! Even after using cotton buds to clean the AirPods out, I thought that was enough until my friend said there's stuff built up that's hard to see, but there was nothing able to get it out! Enter this product — it literally took five minutes to clean each earbud effectively, and instantly the sound quality was as good as new! Loud, clear, less trouble connecting to my phone, etc.
I really suggest giving this product a try. SO happy I found a solution!" — Amazon customer
Rocco & Roxie Supply Co.
is a family-owned small biz creating top-notch treats, toys, cleaning solutions, grooming supplies, and more for pets and their humans. The company is named after the founders' family pets — a Labradoodle named Rocco and a tabby cat named Roxie.Promising review:
"This product is great and works well. I have had a long-standing pet urine smell in the 1930s wood floors from a prior occupant. After several applications, the smell is gone.
The product has a mild pleasing smell that dissipates over time, which I really appreciate given my sensitivity to smells. Highly recommended." — Roberto
Available in women's sizes M–XXL and in six color sets.
Promising review:
"This is one of those things that I wish I'd found years earlier. I've suffered from mortifying stress-induced under-boob sweat for most of my adult life. Also, I'm a lifelong Seattle girl who gets upset when it's warmer than 65° outside. So when I stumbled upon this product, I was curious enough to buy a small pack. And yes, I've come back for MORE! For real, I won't put on a bra without one of these liners now. It absorbs all the moisture from heat and stress. And because it's a really soft bamboo/cotton mix, my skin is finally not feeling tortured under there!
To the makers of this ingenious life-changing product: thank you thank you thank you! Sincerely, all the grateful ta-tas you've helped to care for" — Niko
This pack contains a reusable handle and five single-use heads that you just remove and dispose of after handling your clogged pipes.Promising review:
"Wow. Best thing ever. Seriously. I have had tweezers and sticks and plumbers and chemicals trying to get my master sink to drain. Plumber even said I need an entirely new faucet
to get the drain plug part because they don't sell those separately. Well, I have two sinks, a tub, and shower that all match so that was not a valid solution. Doubt I can find the same model. So I bought this thing. Stuffed it down, pulled up hair, and black muck.
Did it about eight times quickly, ran the water, went right down the drain. Seriously. This is the best tool ever and the best $12 I have ever spent.
Everyone with a sink needs this tool. Seriously." — juliejules
Promising review:
"I love this shampoo! I had gastric sleeve surgery and my hair was very, very thin. I started taking biotin and switched to biotin shampoo as recommended by my doctor. It doesn’t make your hair grow by washing it, but it makes your hair and roots stronger. And it worked. After I used the whole bottle, my hair was stronger. I had a lot of new growth that was sticking around (the previous new growth fell out early on), and my hair was getting thicker. Eight months later, my hair is back to normal. It's longer and thicker than ever.
I still use it twice a week and love it! I’m not a fan of the way it smells, but others love it when they smell my hair." — Diane J. Huff
Promising review:
"Took me a little while to figure out the right angle to use this effectively but once I did it worked like a charm.
I’ve used it for shaping eyebrows and managing the little bit of blonde peach fuzz I have on my upper lip. I haven’t tried it anywhere else but no bad reactions or pain, and relatively easy to maneuver with a bit of practice." — Kelly G.
If you notice signs of cradle cap (seborrheic dermatitis
) on your baby's scalp, definitely check in with their pediatrician first before trying any treatments like the comb above.Promising review:
"It makes removal so much easier and gives more consistent removal than my previous method of washcloths or just scratching the cradle cap off with my fingernails. It’s amazing, gross, and wonderful. My babe doesn’t even flinch when I spend 10 minutes clearing his scalp of all the goo. It seems to be soothing to him.
I just apply baby shampoo, then brush a little with the blue brush. Then I slowly start to comb in sections all in one direction. Then I go back and forth in multiple directions. It’s shocking the amount of dead skin that comes off. I’ve even used it successfully in his eyebrows (he gets some cradle cap there, too). This is a KEEPER!" — ZMomUtah
Doctor Easy
started 20 years ago with the invention of the Elephant Ear Washer by a doctor who saw the need for a better method of treating patients’ earwax impactions.Promising review:
"Gross photos. My husband has had a lot of earwax impaction problems in his life and up until this point we have paid to have a professional take care of it. But recently, he suddenly lost about 80% of his hearing and just couldn't wait for an appointment so we bought this item. From the reviews I have read it was a particularly easy solution for my husband. Nasty huge chunks start falling out after just a couple of squirts. Cleared everything out no problem.
Highly recommend." — Tea
These containers help keep your produce fresh by keeping moisture away. And they're designed with a special vent filter, which you never have to replace, to regulate the carbon dioxide and oxygen flow to your produce.Natalie Brown
, an editor at BuzzFeed, actually tried these containers for herself, and, well, you just gotta read her full Rubbermaid FreshWorks container review
. Promising review:
"These are great. My vegetables stay fresh so much longer. No more throwing away food and wasting money." — Cindys27
Promising review:
"I used this product on my 10-year-old son. He sweats A LOT on his hands. He would tell me that he was embarrassed at school and he had problems making friends. My son told me he had never shook a hand outside of mine ever before in his life...it broke me.
As a father, I knew I had to fix this. I set an appointment up with his doctor and got nowhere. The doctor said it's normal and should go away in the coming years. I asked about surgery and they said it would be around $10,000, so I started saving. Couple weeks went by and I came across this product I asked my son if he was OK with trying it and he desperately said yes. We put it on and his hands are completely dry now. When it worked, he started practicing shaking hands and high fives with his brother.
It's been two weeks now and it is working AMAZING." — HECTOR LORENZO
Promising review:
"My husband and I just adopted our cute puppy, Winston, from the Humane Society. When we adopted him, his ears were unfortunately pretty dirty, but after we used this ear cleaner today, his ears are so clean!!
I'm so amazed at everything it managed to get out. Our puppy's ears look so much better now! I would highly recommend this product to anyone with a dog." — Jerome F
For more intel, check out our full anti-chafe bands deep dive
! Available in women's sizes S–3XL and in 16 styles.Promising review:
"NEW HOLY GRAIL.
LITERALLY THE BEST THING IN THE WORLD. If your thighs chafe after wearing a dress during the summer for a few hours, BUY THESE. I got the plain, non-lace kind and I don't know how I ever lived without them. They stay up, they stay on, they don't move around, AND they keep my thighs from chafing to hell and back.
I love these. Buy them. Buy them immediately." — Hayden L
Promising review:
"The caulking between our shower tile and tub was poorly installed and has always been a pain to clean. This product brought my grueling 45 minute-process down to about 25 seconds. I NEVER leave reviews but I will happily put my name behind this product!!
" — Kelsi
Promising review:
So I have keratosis pilaris or goose-like bumps on my bum and have been always super self conscious about it. I’ve used this product five to eight times and they are seriously like GONE. It’s soooo smooth now and I’m super happy.
It does say to use once a week but I’ve just been using it every time I shower (which is almost every day lol). I only use a dime size amount and it’s able to cover my bum and some of my legs. I would definitely recommend this to anyone who also has pesky bumps on their body.
Also this product has no scent, which is a plus for anyone who has sensitive skin!!" — Ang M
I started using this stuff recently and my nails look presentable for basically the first time ever. It's no one-time-use miracle — you have to be consistent about application. But if you are consistent, you'll be able to maintain happy, hydrated nails and cuticles with pretty minimal effort. Fun bonus: It smells absolutely delicious. Promising review:
"I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month with me religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement, so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day.
I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" — Diana
Promising review:
"This is the tool I never knew I needed. It may seem like a silly thing to spend money on when you can clean your brush out by hand but this gets so much more out of the brush! It's easy and rather enjoyable.
Who wants to brush their nice clean hair with a brush full of dirty oily hair and dust. When you really think about it makes you want to throw out all your old brushes. I will be buying these as gifts for all my girlfriends." — emmaline
Promising review:
"I'm in SoCal and the ants here are out of control! Terro is the only thing that worked.
I had professional exterminator spray and also bought Raid and Home Defense but unless I spray every wall and crack it didn't work. I put the traps where the ants were coming in and watched them go. It definitely seems to get worse before it gets better but after a few days depending on how large the colony is, they're gone.
Just watch that the traps still have liquid in it. The colony I had was so bad it took a few traps to do the job, but it worked and I don't have chemicals sprayed all over the place!" — VT Pooh Bear
Promising review:
"I wear boots every day to work for a total of 16 hours a day. I used a pretty standard foot spray and changed out the insoles of my boots on a regular basis. However, after using this foot soak after just a few times, I've noticed a drastic change in my feet in a great way. The cracks are starting to heal. The funk is going away. My feet feel lighter and softer, and are beginning to be a pleasure to stand on again during those long hours at work.
Now that I've gone there, I will never go back. For any hardworking man, I cannot recommend this foot soak enough at least twice a week. Trust me, your feet will never be the same again. There are multiple days during the week where I look forward to soaking my feet in this.
I can't recommend it enough!" — Amazon customer
Promising review:
"These are THE BEST. They collect so much dirt and dust from my tote bag and keep everything clean.
Super small and easy to clean as well!!" — SueMagoo29
Promising review:
"I have a TMJ mouth guard that is about 12 years old, and nothing else I've tried had managed to clean it like this stuff
. It didn't take everything off the first time, but it makes a HUGE difference. Very satisfied." — Sara Elizabeth Eaton
Promising review:
"I had a stubborn wart on my right thumb that has been there for almost a year. Went to the doctor the first time to freeze it, but it didn't completely remove the wart so I decided to try the gel. The gel helped but not for too long and the wart came back (in a couple of days). Long story short, I got these medicated Band-Aids and the results are incredibly satisfying. Used these Band-Aids every day for a week and the next week, my wart is gone.
So far, it's been a week after and I haven't noticed any growth. Highly recommend!" — J
Promising review:
"This stuff is seriously amazing!
I am relentless about cleaning my tub because I use it so often and always get grossed out if I don’t. Before I purchased this, I used the typical homemade recipe of bleach and powdered dishwashing soap. I’d have to run two or three cycles to get it crystal clear. One cycle with this stuff, 15 minutes, and the results are amazing!
The first photo (above) is with my tub running with the solution. Then I drained it (second photo) and wiped it down with a sponge. When I refilled the tub up, and reran the jets, I kid you not the water was CRYSTAL CLEAR!
See for yourself in the last photo! I’m so impressed!
" — Chelsea
Promising review:
"I'm in my early 30s and just started getting tonsil stones. Until a few months ago, I never even knew what these things were! Anyways, I've been struggling with cotton buds to fully remove the stones, but couldn't get rid of them and they would just come back within the week. I received this and OMFG...best investment ever. No struggle holding my phone as a flashlight while awkwardly poking myself in front of my badly lit bathroom mirror. I sat comfortably at my vanity, used one hand, and removed the whole stone in less than a minute.
Why did I not know this was a thing? Why have I been struggling? Get it! Stop struggling, suffering, and awkwardly dealing with this ridiculous condition...trust me." — Wren