An emergency seat belt cutter and window hammer

This two-in-one tool should be stashed nearby in case you need to get out of your car quickly. It comes with a sharp blade (to cut your seatbelt), a double-head hammer (in case you need to bust open your window) and is made with a secure grip. Best of all, it lies flat so it doesn't take up too much space. Of course, the hope is that you'll never have to use this ― but it's a good idea to keep one around just in case.