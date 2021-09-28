Getting from point A to point B is about to get a whole lot better ― and possibly safer.
Sure, your car comes with the basic necessities, but there are a few other crucial items you should add to your arsenal. Not only will they help you when you’re in a potentially dangerous situation, like an accident, but some of these essentials will also enhance your drive and just make your life a whole lot easier.
Ready to trick out your ride? Below are some A+ products you should always keep stashed in your vehicle or keep handy, just in case.
1
An emergency seat belt cutter and window hammer
2
A phone magnet
3
KN95 face masks
4
A first aid kit
5
Car window curtains
6
An ice and snow scraper
7
A trash can
8
An LED flashlight
9
Bag hooks
10
Cleaning gel for your vents and other tough spots
11
Jumper cables
12
Hazard triangles
13
A road kit
14
A portable charger
15
Hand sanitizer that can hook to your keys
16
A bluetooth converter