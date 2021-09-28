Wellness

The Lifesaving Items You Should Always Keep In Your Car

Want to make your vehicle as safe and useful as possible? Don't hit the road without these things.

Getting from point A to point B is about to get a whole lot better ― and possibly safer.

Sure, your car comes with the basic necessities, but there are a few other crucial items you should add to your arsenal. Not only will they help you when you’re in a potentially dangerous situation, like an accident, but some of these essentials will also enhance your drive and just make your life a whole lot easier.

Ready to trick out your ride? Below are some A+ products you should always keep stashed in your vehicle or keep handy, just in case.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
An emergency seat belt cutter and window hammer
Amazon
This two-in-one tool should be stashed nearby in case you need to get out of your car quickly. It comes with a sharp blade (to cut your seatbelt), a double-head hammer (in case you need to bust open your window) and is made with a secure grip. Best of all, it lies flat so it doesn't take up too much space. Of course, the hope is that you'll never have to use this ― but it's a good idea to keep one around just in case.

Get a two pack for $9.25.
2
A phone magnet
Target
Turn your phone into a hands-free GPS device with this handy magnetic holder. It comes with a mount that goes on your dashboard and a piece that you affix to the back of your phone. The ball-and-swivel design allows you to angle your phone in any direction. It also has a sturdy grip, so you don't have to worry about it falling off as you're driving.

Get it for $9.59.
3
KN95 face masks
Amazon
How many times did you get to the store only to realize you forgot to bring a face mask? Or do you keep one floating around in your car that probably should have been tossed or cleaned forever ago? These disposable KN95 masks offer solid protection and they come in (more sanitary) wrapped packages, which are perfect for stashing in your side door pocket or glove compartment.

Get a pack of 25 for $29.74.
4
A first aid kit
Amazon
Keep this around for any injuries you might experience while you're out (or if you're in the car). It comes with different size bandages, burn cream packets, antiseptic wipes, mini scissors and more.

Get one for $6.99.
5
Car window curtains
Amazon
If you've got kids, add these to your backseat windows and instantly transform your life. As one of our editors said, the curtains help "by allowing your screaming children to watch an iPad without throwing up from carsickness." They also provide UV protection and can make your car feel much cooler.

Get a set for $19.99.
6
An ice and snow scraper
Amazon
This handy brush and scraper can help you get rid of snow or de-ice your windshield, door handles and roof in a matter of moments. It has an ergonomic handle, but it can also separate in case one person wants to use the brush and another wants to use the scraper (divide and conquer). Keep it in your trunk or backseat for those dreaded winter months.

Get one for $12.99.
7
A trash can
Amazon
There's a better place for those receipts and empty bottles than your cup holder or back seat. This leakproof trash can comes with a lid and side storage pockets, and fits perfectly behind your center console. It also has a strap if you prefer to hang it somewhere.

Get it for $11.47.
8
An LED flashlight
Amazon
Cut through darkness with this bright, compact flashlight. It has five different light settings: high, medium, low, strobe and SOS emergency mode. It's waterproof, durable and small enough to store anywhere.

Get it for $15.99.
9
Bag hooks
Amazon
Driving with a purse can be a nuisance at best and a hazard at worst. Keep your bag off the floor and make it more easily accessible with these hooks. They attach on the headrest and can hold up to 40 pounds.

Get a pack of four for $11.97.
10
Cleaning gel for your vents and other tough spots
Amazon
Sneezing while driving? No thanks. Get rid of all the dust that's inadvertently making you take your eyes off the road. This squishy putty is designed to get in those tough-to-reach spots, like your air conditioning vents, and pick up dust and dirt.

Get a container for $6.99.
11
Jumper cables
Amazon
Ever leave the office only to discover that your lights have been on all day and suddenly your car won't start? (Please tell me I'm not the only one.) It's always a good idea to keep jumper cables on hand in case you ever get stuck. These come in multiple sizes and have more than 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

Get some starting at $25.
12
Hazard triangles
Amazon
These warning triangles are great if you have to pull over on the side of the road, especially at night. They're extremely reflective and come with stands and a storage box. Keep them in your trunk just in case.

Get a pack of three for $29.99.
13
A road kit
Amazon
If you'd prefer to forgo individual products in favor of one handy car kit, this one is your winner. It's AAA approved and comes with useful items like jumper cables, a poncho, a small flashlight, a screwdriver and more.

Get it for $24.17.
14
A portable charger
Amazon
Bring this when you're going somewhere in case your phone needs a charge and you can't use your car to do it. It has fast-charging capabilities, meaning you don't need to wait forever to get your smartphone's power back. It also has multiple charging ports and a slim, portable design. Not to mention the fact that it has an awesome battery life.

Get it for $34.99.
15
Hand sanitizer that can hook to your keys
Amazon
If you've been storing sanitizer in your car, ditch that bottle immediately and order these. The sunlight can make the active ingredients less effective over time. These portable sanitizers come with carriers that can hook on your car keys or your bag, ensuring that you'll always have it on hand. (See what I did there?)

Get an eight pack for $14.99.
16
A bluetooth converter
Amazon
Turn your radio waves into a bluetooth setup with this handy converter. Just plug it into your car's adapter and set it to an available FM radio frequency, then stream away. The display is big enough to see incoming calls, music and more. It'll make your driving experience a lot more hands-free.

Get one for $18.99.
