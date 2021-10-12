SDI Productions via Getty Images Don't leave home without these nurse-approved products.

These days, preparedness isn’t just a personality quirk. It’s a trait that’s become paramount to keeping ourselves and the people we care about healthy and safe — and nobody knows this feeling better than nurses.

“A thoughtfully packed bag is so important when you’re a nurse,” Joelle Y. Jean, a New York-based family nurse practitioner and senior writer for NurseJournal, told HuffPost. “You can find yourself in many different situations, so you need to be prepared for anything.”

Advertisement

Although stress isn’t always avoidable, she added, being organized and prepared can turn a chaotic day into one you can manage successfully. Which items should you have on standby in order to accomplish this? We touched base with several nurses for the scoop on what they consider to be the essentials of their everyday bag.