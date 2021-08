8 Essential Items Sleep Experts Can't Live Without

Snorelab Sleep App

Rachata Teyparsit / EyeEm via Getty Images

According to Alex Dimitriu , the founder of Menlo Park Psychiatry & Sleep Medicine, tracking your sleep could be the key to improving the quality of rest you’re getting. He recommended Snorelab, an app he also uses.“Snorelab is an excellent app which records audio all night,” he said. “For anyone who wakes up frequently or sleeps poorly, this is a quick and easy way to hear what happens just before you awoke, or how loud your snoring was during the night. While it’s not a medical grade sleep study, it is a very easy way to see what’s wrong or right with your sleep.”