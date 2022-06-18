Shopping

7 Items From Target To Buy Now If You Hate Bugs

Make sure your future is free of mosquitos, ants, spiders and other critters.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Spiders, fleas, ticks, ants and more are back in full swing. Warm weather means bugs, and what better way to ruin a peaceful afternoon of relaxing in your backyard than by swatting away *starts to count* one million mosquitos per minute?

And if you can’t imagine anything more terrifying than spotting a Daddy Long Legs hanging out in your ceiling corner, scroll down. We’ve compiled top products from Target to keep the critters far, far away.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
A plant-based insect repellant
Whether you're going for a hike or sitting in your backyard, be sure to spray your bod with this Repel insect repellant to avoid becoming an all-you-can-eat mosquito buffet. This DEET-free, plant-based formula uses lemon and eucalyptus for an effective duo that smells delicious, to boot.
$4.99 at Target
2
Target
A multi-insect spray
Use this Zevo spray as soon as you start to notice ants, fruit flies, roaches (shudders) and other critters in your home. The formula contains essential oils and other powerful ingredients that work to instantly nip bug problems in the bud.
$6.99 at Target
3
Target
An on-the-go flea and tick repellant for dogs
Do you like taking your pet along on hours-long walks through the woods? How lovely. But be sure to spray your pup with this flea and tick repellant first! It uses cedarwood, rosemary and peppermint to keep critters at bay and can be reapplied every two hours.
$9.99 at Target
4
Target
A pack of liquid ant baits
Warm weather means ant season! And if your living room has become infested, stock up on these Terro liquid baits. They're pre-filled and ready to use — simply place them where you've been noticing a large concentration of ants.
$7.59 at Target
5
Target
A Black & Decker outdoor bug zapper
This iconic Black & Decker bug zapper is a necessity if you like to spend time on your porch or in your backyard. It provides half an acre of coverage, the tray is easy to clean, it's built with a waterproof casing, plus it's durable and simple to hang.
$59.99 at Target
6
Target
A Mighty Mint spider repellant
If you hate spiders and chemical smells in equal measure, this Mighty Mint repellant should be added to your Target cart ASAP. It uses natural peppermint, oil which can be sprayed directly on surfaces or on spiders themselves — the result is effective without the use of obnoxious, headache-inducing scents.
$18.99 at Target
7
Target
A pack of mosquito-repellant towelettes
While bug spray is effective, it's bulky to carry and inconvenient to pack. These mosquito-repellant wipes from Off! come individually packaged and pre-moistened, meaning you can slip one into your pocket (or several into a carry-on bag) before heading out for a hike.
$6.49 at Target
Sawyer Fisherman's Formula insect repellent

What Dermatologists Do When They're Covered In Bug Bites

Popular in the Community

shoppingsummertargetbug bites

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Without Roe V. Wade, Pregnant Women May Face Arrest For All Kinds Of Behaviors

Food & Drink

10 Surprising Foods You Should Never Cook On A Grill

Wellness

If You’re Going To Clean Out Your Ears Yourself, Here’s How To Do It Right

Parenting

The Most Common Side Effects Of The COVID Vaccine In Kids Under 5 (And How To Alleviate Them)

Work/Life

There’s A Name For The Heavy Feelings You’re Carrying At Work Right Now

Travel

Want To Buy Airport Lounge Access? Consider These 4 Things First.

Style & Beauty

What Dermatologists Use When They’re Covered In Bug Bites

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

When Will It Be Time For Another Booster? Here's What Experts Think.

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You This Skin Tightening Microcurrent Device Is Totally Worth It

Shopping

These Affordable Indoor-Outdoor Rugs Are Actually Stylish

Shopping

TikTok's 'Gym Lips' Makeup Trend Is Surprisingly Simple

Shopping

How Professional Swimmers Protect Their Hair and Skin From Chlorine

Shopping

40 Practical Products That'll Make Parents Think 'I Need That!'

Parenting

Here's What Parents Of Kids Under 5 Need To Know About The COVID Vaccine

Shopping

The Lazy-Person Travel Essential With Over 73,000 Reviews

Wellness

There Are Millions Of People Who Can't Just 'Move On' From COVID

Parenting

35 Funny Tweets About The Reasons For Kids' Tantrums

Shopping

Stylish Backyard String Lights That Don't Look Like Forgotten Holiday Decor

Shopping

An Animal Behaviorist Shares How To Stop Cats From Pooping In Your Plants

Food & Drink

Lesbian Bars Aren't What They Used To Be... In A Good Way

Shopping

The Wine Chillers That Will Keep Your Rosé Ice Cold All Summer Long

Food & Drink

The Best Pasta Shapes For Making Pasta Salad (Yes, It Matters)

Style & Beauty

What Your Pedicurist Knows About You, Just From Looking At Your Feet

Shopping

Top-Rated Sneakers That Will Keep Your Feet Dry In The Rain

Style & Beauty

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Damaged Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Dress

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Money

Bear Market Hits Wall Street As Stocks, Bonds, Crypto Dive

Travel

Looking For A Getaway? Here's Why You Should Pick Savannah.

Food & Drink

5 Smart Ways To Save Money When You Order Your Next Iced Coffee

Wellness

How To Change Your Default Sleeping Position To A New One

Shopping

Card Games For Grown-Ups That Will Actually Keep You Entertained

Shopping

Tevas And Sporty Sandals For Every Budget And Style

Shopping

26 Things People Who Work From Home Have Called "Must-Haves"

Shopping

20 Stylish Swimsuits You Should Buy For Your Next Vacation

Shopping

'World’s Favorite Mom' Tabitha Brown Has A New Target Line — And Everything's Under $44

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Food & Drink

Nutritionists Rank The Best And Worst Hot Dogs At The Grocery Store

Shopping

This $10 Body Scrubber Is Significantly Less Gross Than Your Loofah

Shopping

Hot Sleepers: A Lightweight Summer Comforter Can Help Keep Your Cool