27 Items That’ll Keep You Warm When The Weather Is Crisp As Heck Outside

And finally, Ugg slipper shoes to wear around the house

"First thing that needs to be said is that Uggs are great! They're warm, they're cozy, and you can just slide them on when you're freezing — I won't hear otherwise! They're not exactly high fashion, but they don't need to be when it's a straight-up polar vortex outside. So when I saw these Ugg slipper slides with an elastic back, I just had to buy a pair. I don't know what it is about them I find the cutest: the slightly sporty elastic, the Michelin Man–esque plush rolls on top, or the chunky bottoms that give you a little extra height. AND they have all the comfort of a slip-on slide, but without the feeling that your foot is going to fall out any second.When it's still warmish out, I'm going to wear them with my toes poking through, but they're also going to be *so* cute with socks (team socks + sandals 'til I die!!!!!).I'm prepared to live in these all fall. Paired with leggings and a blazer? It's the perfect 'Ugh, I can barely make today happen' work outfit. I honestly want to get another pair in another of the cute colors...or the leopard print. Oh, and just FYI, I ended up sizing down in these!"Available in whole sizes 5–15 and 24 colors.Psst: This item is included in Prime Try Before You Buy , so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!