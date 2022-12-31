27 Items That’ll Keep You Warm When The Weather Is Crisp As Heck Outside

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
An oversized turtleneck sweater dress
2
A pair of windproof thermal gloves to step outside on the briskest of days in peace
3
A car seat warmer and massager
Advertisement
4
Square-toe boots guaranteed to become one of your new favorite pairs
5
A pair of fleece-lined faux leather leggings so you can add just a smidge more warmth
6
A blanket scarf that'll keep your neck nice and warm
Advertisement
7
A personal heater so you stay warm and toasty in the office
8
A pair of cozy ear muffs
9
A beanie with a faux-fur pom
Advertisement
10
A rechargeable hand warmer to keep your hands warm when gloves just don't cut it
11
A highly rated down jacket
12
A top-selling supremely soft plush fleece blanket reviewers are calling the best blanket ever
Advertisement
13
A pair of fleece-lined jeggings
14
A pair of waterproof Lace-up Sorel booties
15
Toe warmers!
Advertisement
16
A window insulator kit
17
And a nifty draft stopper you can peel and stick underneath your door
18
Fleece-lined leggings that'll keep your legs toasty warm
Advertisement
19
Or fleece-lined tights so you can continue wearing your favorite skirts and dresses
20
A delightfully fuzzy loungewear set
21
A mermaid blanket so you can live your childhood mermaid dreams
Advertisement
22
Sherpa-lined sweatpants
23
A pair of Dearfoams shearling slippers
24
Ugg's classic ultra mini bootie that are a cult classic for a reason
Advertisement
25
A coffee mug warmer with three heat settings
26
And finally, Ugg slipper shoes to wear around the house