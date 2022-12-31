Shopping
cold weather

27 Items That’ll Keep You Warm When The Weather Is Crisp As Heck Outside

Winter's actually not so bad when you're not perpetually freezing.
Stephanie Hope

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
www.amazon.com
An oversized turtleneck sweater dress
Promising review: "So I sized up just because I wanted a cozy fit. When I tell you it’s the warmest thing I own it is the warmest thing I own. The material appears thin but it withheld all my body heat and kept me warm which I did not expect. It’s a bit chunky which is also fine. But definitely soft and homey." —Jen Riv

Available in sizes XS–XL and 16 colors.
$41.99 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A pair of windproof thermal gloves to step outside on the briskest of days in peace
Promising review: "So far I have used these gloves for winter hiking, snow-shoeing, and snowmobiling. They've been able to handle everything I've asked them to handle, and they've kept my hands dry, warm, and protected from the wind (even in the high winds while going +40 MPH on the snowmobile). I don't feel like they've necessarily designed for getting snow and moisture over them all the time, but they've done a great job of keeping out small amounts of snow and moisture I've encountered with them (including while digging/lifting out stuck snowmobiles). Overall I would 100% recommend them. Great product for a great price." —Derek M. Gless

Available in sizes M–XL.
$16.98+ at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A car seat warmer and massager
It has six vibration modes and two heat levels.

Promising review: "It works fine. I love how soft and comfy it is. It is a memory foam so it feels amazing. One more thing I like is that it can be plug-in to your car and perfect for long drives. Warning: this is not your typical massager that you see. It does not give you the tapping or rolling or kneading kind of feel. It gives you lots of vibrations though from head to your thighs." —Moonlight

Available in two colors.
$69 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
Square-toe boots guaranteed to become one of your new favorite pairs
Promising review: "Very comfy and great looking boots! Just like the picture. The heel height makes me taller but isn’t too steep to walk naturally in. Zipper is smooth to pull up and it stays up and doesn’t creep down over time. Overall very happy with this purchase." —Rebecca Henry

Available in sizes 5–13 and five colors.

Psst: This item is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
$48+ at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A pair of fleece-lined faux leather leggings so you can add just a smidge more warmth
Promising review: "I purchased these faux leather leggings during a late-night Amazon shopping spree. They don't look faux at all, are well-made, and I receive compliments on them every time I wear them. They are also extremely comfortable and fit like a second skin. They are super warm so I probably would not wear in warmer weather but are perfect for the fall and winter. They shape well and stay put! There is no rolling or slipping down with these babies. Put them on and they are going to stay where you put them. I love them!" —Kelly C. Albanese

Available in sizes XS–4XL, regular and tall lengths, and in six styles.

Psst: This item is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
$26.99+ at Amazon
6
Heather Braga / BuzzFeed
A blanket scarf that'll keep your neck nice and warm
Promising review: "This is a lot nicer than I thought it would be: It's really really soft and, because it's so big, it's warm, too, if you wrap it around your neck a few times. It's also really versatile: The first time I wore it I ended up using it as a blanket. I wear it nearly every day and have gotten a lot of compliments on it. I might get another one (or two). Love this thing." —madison

Available in 36 styles.
$12.99 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A personal heater so you stay warm and toasty in the office
Promising review: "We did some fall camping this year, and these little heaters kept us nice and toasty. We got two for our twelve person tent. I think three heaters would’ve probably have made the temperature just right, to the point where we wouldn’t have to layer our clothes. They are light weight and small enough where they don’t take up a lot of space. Also, they cool down quickly when you turn them off. Great product!" —WIShopper

Available in four colors and four styles.
$25.20+ at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A pair of cozy ear muffs
I got these in white and I absolutely LOVE wearing them during those extra crispy fall nights here in New England. They're also perfect for winter, of course!

Promising review: "So cozy and comfortable!! They’re exceptionally soft, and they fold up for easy storage! I love them so much. Highly recommend!!" —MS

Available in five colors.
$16.95 at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
A beanie with a faux-fur pom
Promising review: "I'm so happy with my pom beanie! It's so cute and literally goes with everything I'm wearing this season! It's also thick and will definitely keep my head warm! I love that the pom is also removable. I still can't get over that this hat is less that $15. I will purchase this beanie again in more colors!" —samantha

Available in 32 styles.
$16.99 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A rechargeable hand warmer to keep your hands warm when gloves just don't cut it
It has three levels of temperatures: 95–107 degrees F, 104–118 degrees F, and 118–131 degrees F.

Promising reviews: "Very useful! I use this on slow days during work when I have to wait for customers to walk in and it’s cold inside. Always have it on me during fall/winter season." —Deissy

"This hand warmer is amazing! My hands are constantly cold and I've tried all sorts of products to help keep them warm but nothing has worked until now. I charge the hand warmer every night with a standard USB charger and the next day, I have hours of warmth. The three temperature settings are very helpful. I use the highest setting when I'm outdoors for long periods of time and the lower settings when I'm indoors (e.g. sitting at my desk or in a cold movie theater). I've already given hand warmers as gifts to several cold-handed friends and family members and they're loving it as well." —RK

Available in 10 colors and packs of two.
$59 at Amazon
11
BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer
A highly rated down jacket
SO many of us on the BuzzFeed Shopping team, including me, own and absolutely love this coat!

Promising review: "SO WARM. So stylish! I am so in love with this coat. It seems very well put together and heavy and sturdy. I am usually a size L/XL in everything and the large fits perfectly with the zippers up on the sides. It gets a bit narrow around the hips but it's adjustable so it's fine! Absolutely love this coat ❤️" —Lauren

Available in sizes 2XS–5XL and 13 styles.
$149.99+ at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A top-selling supremely soft plush fleece blanket reviewers are calling the best blanket ever
Promising reviews: "I absolutely love this blanket. It's soft, lightweight and so cozy that I went and bought two more!" —kateinfl

"BEST Blanket EVER!!! I am a blanket hoarder and buy blankets often. This is the best microfiber blanket that I have owned. It is silly soft and very lightweight but still keeps you warm without making you too hot. The king size is generously large enough for my husband and I to share without tugging from side to side. My son loved it so much that I had to buy him one too :) This is the ONLY blanket I will buy from now on!!!" —Stacey Read

Available in seven sizes and 13 colors.
$18.99+ at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
A pair of fleece-lined jeggings
Promising review: "Quality is fantastic. Fits exactly to size indicated. I'm always cold, and I'm in love with these jeans. Not bulky...in fact, they look fantastic on. I've bought five different pairs in various styles and colors." —Debbie L Morawski

Available in sizes XS–5XL and 44 colors.
$29.99+ at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A pair of waterproof Lace-up Sorel booties
Promising review: "These boots are made so well! They are unbelievably comfortable; there is no need to break them in. The first day wearing them I stood for several hours and had no trouble at all. These are by far my favorite boots. I will be getting more." —Lisakay

Available in sizes 5–11 and six colors.
$113+ at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
Toe warmers!
Warmer heats up in 15–30 minutes.

Promising review: "I have severe Raynaud's in both my hands and feet. I can usually get hands warm with external devices I've purchased, but my feet were SOL because of the shoe thing. I've found these to be just what I needed, gentle warmth when enclosed in a shoe. I've tried using them only when I was going to be needing them for the full eight hours (didn't want to pay for something to throw out after only a few hours) but feet told me to use them anyway. HAPPY to report that after removing them after only a short time and putting them in an air-sealed bag (while wrapped up in thick socks) they again were warm when I gave them a few minutes in the open air before placing them in my shoes again. The only drawback for using them a second time like that was that they didn't stick quite so well, but with a regular, closed shoe, they didn't move. So, if you're on the fence because you will only need them for a short time each day, try doing what I did and reuse them. They were well worth the price no matter what." —Book Diva
$32.89 for a 40-pack at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A window insulator kit
Promising reviews: "A must-have for an old drafty house in Maine. It is a fall ritual around our house, before turning the heat on, that all the windows need plastic. The Duck Brand kits are right for our house; we can do eight windows with one box." —Leave me alone

"After having used a hardware store's brand of this for years and dreading the install every year, I purchased Duck Brand this fall, and can't believe how much easier it was to install! This is thicker than what I used before, and the tape stuck so much better! Also, the film is really good and clear. It's a good idea to use an alcohol wipe before you install the tape, and then press it down really well (I let it sit for a while, too) before pulling off the tape liner. I did three windows by myself in just over an hour. Very pleased with this brand and will buy it again next year for sure! I'm very pleased." —Trillion
$20 for a 5-window kit at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
And a nifty draft stopper you can peel and stick underneath your door
You can cut the pieces to fit your door too!

Promising review: "Love this! Our new home has an older door from the '50s. Its sealant is gone but anything we've tried to do makes it impossible to shut the door. This purchase has saved us so far this fall and we are hoping it helps a lot this winter keeping the draft put under the door (as well as our neighborhood spiders trying to creep in)." —karissa

Available in four colors.
$9.99 at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
Fleece-lined leggings that'll keep your legs toasty warm
Promising review: "I bought these for a trip to Iceland and wore them almost everyday! The fit was comfortable (not too tight) and the fleece lining added an extra layer for cooler temps. These are now my go-to leggings for fall and winter walks and hikes." —Lynn B.

Available in sizes XS–3XL and 14 colors.
$33.99 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
Or fleece-lined tights so you can continue wearing your favorite skirts and dresses
Pro tip: Usually these tights are not close enough to your skin tone, so if you wear sheer tights over them, it really looks like you're only wearing the sheer tights over your skin! It keeps you warm and you don't look too over dressed with dark tights.

Promising review: "I plan to wear them in the fall/winter under some sheer black tights and shorts (to keep me warm.) I like that the footie is included and they aren't just leggings, because then they would ride up. " —Amanda

"I love these leggings, they are so soft on your skin, they are great for wearing under a dress in the fall to avoid shivering and goosebumps." —Amazon customer

Available in sizes XS–XL and seven styles and in two packs.
$17.99+ at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A delightfully fuzzy loungewear set
Promising review: "No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much!" —Jenna

The three-piece set is available in women's sizes S–XL and in 27 colors.
$29.99+ at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
A mermaid blanket so you can live your childhood mermaid dreams
It also comes with a mermaid-shaped necklace and a pretty storage bag.

Promising review: "I love this blanket! It's very soft and very fun, especially after a long day at work. I also loved that it came with a mermaid necklace and a pretty bag." —Jill Aragon

Available in two sizes and 11 colors.
$15.99+ at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
Sherpa-lined sweatpants
Promising review: "These are the most comfortable and warm sweatpants I’ve ever owned. I literally have made them my relaxing and sleeping choice since it is so cold early in the season. They are not what you would call fashionable, but that’s not why you would own them. I ordered a second pair and may even get a third as I now can’t live without them. Going to be great this winter. If it is warmth and comfort you want then go for it. They are not slimming at all so if that matters to you, don’t bother. I have not washed them yet so can’t speak to the care of them. Be sure to double knot the ties or they will unravel or come out. That is the only thing I would change: finish the ties so this isn’t necessary. I’m glad Oprah hasn’t discovered these so there are enough to go around."Shopper Aware

Available in sizes XS–XL and 10 colors.
$29.98+ at Amazon
23
Amazon
A pair of Dearfoams shearling slippers
Promising review: "I wanted to replace old slippers since I'm wearing them much more while working from home, and I'm so glad I settled on these! I've hardly taken them off in the several days since they arrived. They're perfectly cozy and keep my feet warm without being too hot on more mild-temperature days. They look great, too; I love the tan suede look. The soles are solid enough there's some support, and I can run outside to the mailbox or trash can in them. But they're not super bulky, so they're still comfy to wear around inside all day." —Tigs1781

Available in sizes 6–11, in regular and wide, and 15 colors.

Psst: This item is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
$40+ at Amazon
24
Heather Braga / BuzzFeed
Ugg's classic ultra mini bootie that are a cult classic for a reason
BuzzFeed Editor Heather Braga has this to say about them: "I got these Ugg minis last year and have been wearing them as my "work shoes" now that I WFH full time. They're the perfect mix between a slipper and an actual shoe, so I can continue to wear my comfiest clothes to "the office" but also feel like I've somewhat transitioned into work mode for the day. They're super soft, as all Uggs are, and honestly just make me happy! They are true-to-size so no worries about sizing up or down."

Available in sizes 5–12 and 18 styles.

Psst: This item is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
$94+ at Amazon
25
Amazon
A coffee mug warmer with three heat settings
Promising review: "Bring on winter 2022! This mug warmer is incredible. And amazing. And the perfect gift for a tea or coffee drinker. I'm going to use a small, shallow bowl and try to melt a wax cube to see if this will double as a wax melt. Even if it doesn't, I'm thrilled with how it keeps my coffee and hot cocoa warm. We're in NYC and fall and winter can be very cold. This is a solid 10." —Becca

"One of those items I didn’t know I needed until I had it. As a busy mom of two little ones, I can’t even remember the last time I got to finish a hot cup of coffee. Until now! This truly kept my coffee warm, literally for hours. And I love the wood grain look of it. It’s nice and doesn’t look cheap at all. I’m going to keep it on my desk for when I’m working, and I’ll never go without hot coffee again!" —ADR80

Available in eight colors.
$20+ at Amazon
26
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
And finally, Ugg slipper shoes to wear around the house
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer says: "First thing that needs to be said is that Uggs are great! They're warm, they're cozy, and you can just slide them on when you're freezing — I won't hear otherwise! They're not exactly high fashion, but they don't need to be when it's a straight-up polar vortex outside. So when I saw these Ugg slipper slides with an elastic back, I just had to buy a pair. I don't know what it is about them I find the cutest: the slightly sporty elastic, the Michelin Man–esque plush rolls on top, or the chunky bottoms that give you a little extra height. AND they have all the comfort of a slip-on slide, but without the feeling that your foot is going to fall out any second.

"They have a hard sole, so you can wear them as indoor slippers, half-indoor-half-outdoor take-out-the-trash shoes, or real regular shoes (aka what I'm going to use them for). When it's still warmish out, I'm going to wear them with my toes poking through, but they're also going to be *so* cute with socks (team socks + sandals 'til I die!!!!!). And they're SO SOFT AND COMFY! I'm prepared to live in these all fall. Paired with leggings and a blazer? It's the perfect 'Ugh, I can barely make today happen' work outfit. I honestly want to get another pair in another of the cute colors...or the leopard print. Oh, and just FYI, I ended up sizing down in these!"

Available in whole sizes 5–15 and 24 colors.

Psst: This item is included in Prime Try Before You Buy, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
$39+ at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A two-pack of stretchy compression thermals

The Best Cold Weather Workout Clothes

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

8 ‘Gross’ Things Your Body Does That Are Actually Good For You

Food & Drink

The 22 Most Popular Instagram Recipes Of 2022

Style & Beauty

If You Ignore Expiration Dates On These Beauty Products, You’re Wasting Your Money

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Year

Food & Drink

The Unnecessary Step Chefs Say You Can Skip In The Kitchen

Wellness

11 New Year’s Resolutions That Can Actually Improve Your Health

Wellness

Is It Endometriosis Or PCOS? This Is How To Spot The Difference.

Relationships

50 Hilarious Marriage Tweets That Totally Nailed It This Year

Wellness

Why You Lose Track Of Time At The End Of The Year

Food & Drink

Twitter Users Not Happy After Learning The Plural Form Of Cheez-It

Style & Beauty

The 10 Worst Fashion Trends Of 2022 Can Go Straight In The Trash

Home & Living

6 Cool Apps That Won't Just Gather Dust On Your Phone

Food & Drink

The Top 10 Trending Recipe Searches Of 2022, According To Google

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Relationships

22 Of The Best Wedding Photos Of The Year

Style & Beauty

Makeup Artists Say These Were The 10 Best TikTok Trends Of 2022

Parenting

How To Ask Your Parents To Stop Playing Favorites Among Your Kids

Shopping

HP’s Instant Ink Subscription Can Make Printing At Home So Much Easier And More Affordable

Paid for by Hewlett-Packard
Shopping

This Is The Very Last Day To Get Luxe Linen Bedding and Home Goods On Sale

Shopping

Don't Miss Cole Haan’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale On Comfortable Footwear

Shopping

88 Cyber Monday Sales To Shop Before They End Tonight (Along With A Few More)

Shopping

If You've Dreamed Of Owning A KitchenAid Stand Mixer, They're On Sale For A Few More Hours

Parenting

9 Things You Should Never Say To Kids At Mealtime

Shopping

These Bestselling Products Are On Sale For Cyber Monday

Shopping

There Are Only Hours Left To Score 30% Off Apple AirPods

Shopping

This Is REALLY Your Last Chance To Take Advantage of Cyber Monday Deals

Relationships

The Truth About The 'Three-Date Rule'

Shopping

Girlfriend Collective's Iconic Pocket Leggings Are Currently On Sale At Amazon

Home & Living

This Coming-Of-Age Horror Series Is The Top Show On Netflix

Food & Drink

What Nutritionists Think Of TikTok Health Trends, From Healthy Coke To Lettuce Water

Wellness

What You Need To Know About Getting Pregnant With Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Relationships

30 Tweets About Being The Only Single One In Your Friend Group

Food & Drink

UN Awards World Heritage Status To The French Baguette

Shopping

Anthropologie’s Cyber Monday Sale Is Almost Over

Parenting

How To Explain Surrogacy To Kids

Wellness

What Experts Really Think About Greens Powders

Relationships

Twitter May Be A Hopeless Place, But These People Found Their Spouses On It

Shopping

37 Tech Gifts That'll Make Their Lives Easier

Shopping

Missed Sephora’s Black Friday Sale? Don’t Worry, This One Is Even Better

Parenting

Here's What To Say To Your Kid When You Know You've Messed Up