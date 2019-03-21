HuffPost Finds

18 Problem-Solving Items To Make Laundry Day Easier

Make laundry day your favorite day of the week 🧺

Laundry day is easily the worst day of the week, especially if you have to schlep your linens to and from a laundromat. Go one or two weeks without hitting the washers, and you’ll be drowning in dirty socks and sweaty gym clothes.

Fortunately, there are plenty of products designed to make laundry day ― dare I say it ― fun. From items that’ll keep your favorite topper in tip-top shape to discreet laundry hampers for people that don’t want to air their dirty laundry, there are plenty of problem-solving products that’ll turn laundry day into your favorite day of the week. Below, we’ve rounded up 18 unique items to make laundry easier.

Take a look:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via link on this page.

1
Wool dryer balls, a sustainable alternative to dryer sheets and fabric softener
Amazon
For people who want to stop using one-use products, these wool balls will cut down on your use of both dryer sheets and fabric softener. Get a 6-pack on Amazon, $11.
2
Sock clips
Amazon
So you never lose a pair. Get this set of 48 on Amazon, $7.
3
The FurZapper, to remove pet fur from your clothes while washing
Amazon
Use the FurZapper in both your washer and dryer to remove excess pet hair from your clothes. Just be sure to avoid using it with fabric softener and dryer sheets, as they'll remove its tackiness. Get it on Amazon, $15.
4
A space-saving way to store your laundry hamper
Amazon
For folks who don't want to air their dirty laundry. Get it on Amazon, $57.
5
A space-saving sweater-drying rack
Amazon
Because nobody wants those bumps that come from drying a sweater on a plain ol' hanger. Get it on Amazon, $8.
6
A Laundry Lasso
Amazon
To keep your front-load washer door open and prevent mold, mildew and smells. Get it on Amazon, $15.
7
A retractible wall-mount drying rack
Amazon
For when space is limited but you want that air-dried smell. Can be used both indoors and outdoors. Get it on Amazon, $20.
8
A shirt folder
Amazon
To make folding -- which we can all agree is the worst part of doing laundry -- easier. Get it on Amazon, $15.
9
A baseball cap hat washer
Amazon
To keep your favorite cap in perfect shape. Get it on Amazon, $8.
10
A laundry hamper that does the sorting for you
Amazon
It also has a lid and removable liners so you can easily grab and go. Get it on Amazon, $40.
11
A collapsible laundry drying rack
Amazon
For those blouses and trousers you absolutely can't toss in the dryer. Get it on Amazon, $25.
12
A slim rolling cart to fit between your washer and dryer
x
The perfect place to store dryer sheets, laundry soap, stain remover and more. Get it on Amazon, $35.
13
A collapsible tub
Amazon
For things that need a little extra socking time. Get it on Amazon, $13.
14
A hanging lingerie drying rack with clips
Amazon
A fast way to hang your air-dry essentials like tights, bras, undies and lingerie. Get it on Amazon, $11.
15
A set of mesh laundry bags
Amazon
For delicates, lingerie, bras, undies, blouses, stockings, tights and more. Get it on Amazon, $9.
16
A retractable clothes hanger
Amazon
The perfect place to hang your clothes while you steam them. Get it on Amazon, $15.
17
A retractable clothesline
Amazon
For a semi-permanent solution that can be used indoors or out. Get it on Amazon, $10.
18
A laundry bag you can wear like a backpack
Amazon
For folks who need an easy way to get their laundry to and from a laundromat without using a cart. Get it on Amazon, $9.
shoppablefinds seofinds homefinds amazon