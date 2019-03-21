18 Problem-Solving Items To Make Laundry Day Easier

Laundry day is easily the worst day of the week, especially if you have to schlep your linens to and from a laundromat. Go one or two weeks without hitting the washers, and you’ll be drowning in dirty socks and sweaty gym clothes.
Fortunately, there are plenty of products designed to make laundry day ― dare I say it ― fun. From items that’ll keep your favorite topper in tip-top shape to discreet laundry hampers for people that don’t want to air their dirty laundry, there are plenty of problem-solving products that’ll turn laundry day into your favorite day of the week. Below, we’ve rounded up 18 unique items to make laundry easier.
Take a look:
FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via link on this page.
1
Wool dryer balls, a sustainable alternative to dryer sheets and fabric softener
Amazon
2
Sock clips
Amazon
3
The FurZapper, to remove pet fur from your clothes while washing
Amazon
4
A space-saving way to store your laundry hamper
Amazon
5
A space-saving sweater-drying rack
Amazon
6
A Laundry Lasso
Amazon
7
A retractible wall-mount drying rack
Amazon
8
A shirt folder
Amazon
9
A baseball cap hat washer
Amazon
10
A laundry hamper that does the sorting for you
Amazon
11
A collapsible laundry drying rack
Amazon
12
A slim rolling cart to fit between your washer and dryer
x
13
A collapsible tub
Amazon
14
A hanging lingerie drying rack with clips
Amazon
15
A set of mesh laundry bags
Amazon
16
A retractable clothes hanger
Amazon
17
A retractable clothesline
Amazon
18
A laundry bag you can wear like a backpack
Amazon