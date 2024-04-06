There's No Better Time To Upgrade Your Wardrobe, And These 35 Things Are Here To Help

Popular items from this list include:
- A warm, oversized waffle knit cardigan great for layering in the winter and wearing with a tank in the summer.
- A classic Levi’s faux leather biker jacket to make a day-to-day outfit a little more fun.
- An overall jumpsuit that’ll take a casual T-shirt to the next level.
A warm, oversized waffle knit cardigan
Promising review:
"I have these cardigans in three different colors; need I say more
? They are thick and heavy
, which I like because I bought them for winter, but since they're cotton, I feel like they will be comfortable in spring and fall too. They keep their shape and quality after washing
. For sizing comparison, I have them in S, and I usually wear US S in tops." — Anonimous
A classic Levi's faux leather biker jacket
Promising reviews:
"This is a fantastic jacket. So cute and fits perfectly true to size. I love, love, love it. It’s comfy and soft and just awesome." — SFC
"SUUUUPER CUTE. I have to say I am very pleasantly surprised with how much I absolutely LOVE this little jacket. I bought it solely for fashion purposes, but it's actually really comfortable. Very lightweight. Feels amazing on.
Looks fantastic even on us thick-curve girls. Feels durable. I am contemplating buying another one in a different color." — Alex Bogherie
An overall jumpsuit
Promising review:
"These overalls are cute and comfy. I wore them in a casual setting; I received a bunch of compliments. I plan to dress them up a bit and wear them to work too." — Tia Dee
A water-resistant puffer jacket
Beginning Boutique,
Promising reviews:
"1000/10 🥰🥰 This jacket is absolutely stunning. The color is beautiful and the fabric is so thick and will be amazing for cold nights.
I absolutely adore this jacket. I’d buy in every shade if I could! — Morgan P.
"Best. Jacket. Ever.
This is the BEST puffer jacket because you can dress it up or down, and it’s an awesome color too!" — Monica D.
A versatile oversized sweater vest
Promising reviews:
"This was totally oversized! It looks so cute on! The quality feels nice
and washed nicely too! Will buy again!" — Ashley Joseph
"This sweater is beautiful and classy.
I wore this for a virtual interview, and it was warm and cute with a bright white button-down blouse underneath. This sweater is so chic, you can wear it in so many ways. I love it!" — Tania
A pair of loafer mules
Promising reviews:
"Such cute shoes that are maybe even better than the designer inspiration! I ordered a 37 and usually am a 6.5. They fit perfectly. The footbed is more padded than the designer version.
Leather is soft and comfortable on the foot. Sole is not slippery." — Emily Wilson
A long-line wool coat
If you plan on wearing thick sweaters and lots of layers, reviewers suggest sizing up one size so the coat isn't too snug!Promising reviews:
"Coat is everything I didn’t expect! IT IS PERFECT! I wanted a nice coat for my trip to France, one that fit well and kept me warm. And truly, this hit the mark! If you are on the fence about buying this product, i hope this is the review that helps you decide! 100% worth it! And also for the price, you can’t beat it!" — Sthephany Bento
"This coat is so nice! Very warm, classy, chic, and very good material for the price. I was so surprised at how nice it was...Definitely want it in other colors!" — Rachael
A cropped turtleneck
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
! Promising review:
"This cropped turtleneck sweater is soo soft and comfy!!
Perfect for my high-waisted jeans! So cute and the button detail gives it an extra flair. LOVE." — Amy M
A pair of straight-ankle Levi's jeans
Promising review:
"I was nervous to wear these at first because I usually only wear skinny jeans and don't branch out much with fashion trends. I like to stick to 'safe/boring' styles. But after trying them on and testing them out, I discovered they are LITERALLY my favorite pants.
I can literally wear them ALL different ways. Strappy heels, flats, loafers, vans, booties, you name it. I am SO pleased, and I feel so confident wearing them. They fit my waist like they were tailored just for me.
I have an hourglass figure, and I LOVE how high and fitted the waist is. I ordered my usual size in Levi's, and they fit great. A nice hug, but nothing uncomfortable. These pants are SO on trend right now. I encourage anyone to give them a try...you'll be pleasantly surprised!!" — Spades
An oversized scarf
Promising review:
"The colors are beautiful, and this scarf goes with just about anything. It is warm and comfortable, and you can dress it up or down. It can be used for casual wear or even for a night out. I have used mine all winter, and I love it. It is very well made and warm for those freezing cold days when you have to get out for daily errands. I recommend it." — Genna Corsentino
A sophisticated blazer
Promising review:
! Promising review:
"The perfect blazer! LOVE, LOVE, LOVE! I cannot say enough good things about this blazer... The quality is similar to designer brands that cost twice as much.
I have since bought multiple colors, and they're all fabulous. They fit true to size, with a relaxed fit, [and are] very comfortable... These are great to dress up for a professional look or to pair with jeans for a more casual look." — Kristen R.
A super cozy flannel button-down
Promising review:
"This is such a cute shacket! The fabric is thick but still very soft. The fit is loose and boxy, as you would expect a jacket to fit. I wear it layered over a graphic tee with jeans." — Michelle Roetman
A high-waisted pair of wide-leg pants
Promising review:
"These pants as so comfortable and flowy! I stepped outside of my usual skinny-jean outfit to try this style — and I never want to take them off!
They are great casual pants for work and can be dressed up for the evening with a fancy shirt and heels. They are as comfortable as pajamas, without looking like it." — Nash
A cozy striped pullover sweater
Promising review:
"I was absolutely shocked at how well-made this sweater is! It’s a lot thicker than I expected, which is a big plus.
It’s exactly as shown. I ordered a medium; it’s slightly oversized but fits exactly the way I wanted it. Not too tight not too baggy. It’s also one of the softest sweaters that I have in my closet.
Very comfortable and easy to layer under a jacket!" — Katie Cominsky
An everyday shoulder bag
JW Pei is an Asian-, family-owned brand with minimalist purses that are made with sustainable vegan materials.
Everlane's top-rated cropped pants
Promising reviews:
"SO COMFY. Love love love these pants. They are extremely comfortable and are easily dressed up or dressed as casual as you want them" — kattt
"I love these pants. I’ve got a bit of a booty, and I’ve found that this style of pant works well for us bigger-bottomed gals. I’m also so pleased with how perfectly they fit. Usually, pants that fit in the rear they’re too big in the waist. However, these are the Goldilocks of pants.
I’m ordering more immediately." — Emily Lucille
A pair of comfortable clogs
Promising review:
"They look just like my real Birkenstock clogs!! The shape, the buckle, the fit: they all make the clog feel legit. They are also super comfy! There is cushioning in the heel that makes them very comfortable to wear.
If you are hesitant, just buy them. This is SUCH a bargain considering how expensive real Birks are LOL." — Quinlan Hanrahan
A matching set with details that'll make you swoon
Promising review:
"Got this set to sleep in for the winter. The material is very comfortable and soft on the skin and not irritating at all. The stitches were flawless and looked exactly like the picture. I actually wore the sweats outside with another top, and I was feeling fine the whole day." — Kesha Follz
A pair of faux leather leggings
Promising reviews:
"These pants are so worth every penny. I’ve never gotten so many compliments or had complete strangers ask where my pants were from, but everyone wanted to know where these were from!!! You will not be disappointed!!" — Mamabear & Babycakes
"You guys... these are seriously the most amazing leggings ever.
They looked so small coming out of the package, but the stretch is [awesome]. They fit like a glove! I know people say that, but I mean seriously, like a glove. No wrinkling around the knees, no camel toe, and they stay up around the waist when moving around and bending
(Which is my biggest issue with other leather-look leggings). They look so smooth and shiny on. And they’re SO SOFT. They feel like when you put soft pajama pants on right after shaving and exfoliating
. They’re like butter. My mind honestly is having trouble processing how amazing and structured they look with how amazing they feel...The minute I put them on, I ordered a second pair." — Amazon customer
A pretty puff-sleeve mini dress
Promising review: "It’s super cute and comfortable, and I received a ton of compliments on it.
I ordered a medium but could have gone with a small. Ordering another color because I liked it so much." — Amber Nelson
A pair of waterproof rain boots
Promising review:
"I have trouble with rain boots because I have wide feet, and they usually crowd my toes, but these are perfect! Super comfortable, and didn’t need to break them in whatsoever. I sprayed the hose on them to make sure they’re waterproof,
and they are! But some water will come in on the sides where there is fabric but that’s pretty standard with any boot like this. Just amazed at the quality and comfort for the price." — J. Enyeart
A four-pack of trendy crop tops
Promising review:
"These were well worth the value. Fit true to size, and all the material was thick, not see-through, and sturdy!" — Julia Fisher
A wide brim fedora hat
Promising review:
"A STAPLE piece!! I am in looooove with this hat! 🤠It pretty much goes with every outfit and adds that extra spice. I get compliments on it every time I wear it! I'm seriously going to buy it in a few other colors because I love it so much. It's sturdy but not too sturdy to where it's uncomfortable. I have a pretty big head, and it fits great!" — Brandi
A stunning pure linen puff-sleeve blouse
Mondo Bellissimo / Etsy,
Promising review:
"Honestly, my jaw genuinely dropped when I put it on. It looks so beautiful
(and I look beautiful in it???), and the seller was really helpful in answering questions. Shipping took a bit of time, which is more than understandable. Very happy and will be ordering again very soon :)" — Keri Eileen Charlton
Dr. Martens combat boots
FYI, Dr. Martens generally run a little large, so I recommend going half a size down if you're looking for a perfect fit or getting your own size if you don't mind a little extra room!
A silky midi slip dress
Promising reviews:
"Love this dress! It’s so pretty and can be worn for so many occasions
...I got so many compliments while wearing it
, I can’t wait to wear it again." — Amazon customer
"I received so many compliments when I wore this to my sister's wedding!
Little stretchy, and it didn’t wrinkle after I initially steamed it. Washed perfectly on a gentle cycle. I will buy two other colors!" — Amazon customer
Or a classic button-down blouse
Promising review
: "Perfect everyday shirt. I love this shirt, it's light and can be worn in or out, or tight in a knot. Dress up or dress down, the material is not see-through. I'm considering buying it in a different color." — Tatiana
A pair of high-rise leggings
Girlfriend Collective
And yes, it has pockets! Promising review:
"I love these leggings! They are so comfortable and high quality. The material is fairly thick but not too hot. The best part is that the waist is tight enough to stay up when walking, running, etc, but doesn't feel constrictive." —Nicole D.
A classic denim jacket
Promising review:
"The denim has a slight stretch...so I steamed it to relax the material, and it ended up being a perfect fit! I can even layer with a light hoodie underneath... Bonus Feature: I LOVE that there are so many pockets!
(six total pockets: two chest, two side, two inside) The inside pockets can fit an iPhone X with case
." — Kristianna B.
A stylish midi tank dress
Promising review:
"I was a bit skeptical about buying a bodycon dress from an unknown... but am soooo glad I did. The fit is amazing. I can dress it up or down (think New Year's Eve, or a beach party). It is really that cool and versatile... This is an all-season, all-event dress...
This dress will work for a variety of body shapes. Cons: Sorry, can't think of any." — Susan R.
A stylish two-piece suit
Hey Mimi Sisters / Etsy,
BTW, this suit is custom made for YOU to ensure it fits just right. Just be sure to leave your measurements in the designated area before checking out! Promising reviews:
is a woman-owned small biz that makes gorgeous clothing — many of them made to order! Cool, right?Promising reviews:
"I bought the suit in khaki and added a pair of custom shorts so I could wear during the summer and I kid you not this is the coolest thing I have ever bought!
It fits perfectly, despite the fact that I did not give very accurate measurements, and Stefaniya was great to work with. She answered promptly, was incredibly helpful and willing to make exactly what I wanted! I will definitely be buying in multiple colors." — hgkoennecke
"Wore it as a wedding guest and people loved my fit! One of the bridesmaid said I had the best outfit out of everyone there.
Fit perfectly :)" — Jessica Lee
A strapless bustier
Promising review:
"I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok video of another midsized girl talking about how great it is. It did not disappoint! It fits nicely. I got lots of compliments on it!
Someone else pointed out to me that the fabric looks expensive and just like another bustier listed on PrettyLittleThings for over twice the price." — Elizabeth
A satin button-up
There are also non-satin options!Promising reviews:
"I am obsessed with this top. The color is beautiful, and it fits great.
I wore it to go out, and I got so many compliments! I have huge boobs, so I got an XXL, and it was a bit oversized, which I love. Definitely recommend this." —C-money
"I originally bought the black and white, and I ended up getting so many compliments that I went back and bought the dark red and yellow for my friend! It's super lightweight, which I love for when I'm at work and also for when the weather is a little warmer. I wear it at work and when I'm going out, so it's very versatile.
" — megan thomas
A cozy turtleneck sweater dress
BTW, reviewers suggest going a size up if you want a more oversized look. Promising review:
"Got it for the oversized look shown in the picture. I took the size recommendation survey to see what size to order. This sweater tapers at the bottom, and the sleeves, pulled down or pushed up, offer a refined look. I wore with open-toe booties and was complimented twice within the first hour of being out
." — Valerie
A basic cropped tee with a twist — literally
Promising reviews:
"I got this shirt to work out in/lounge in. It is very comfy for both... the stretch and the front knot is very [cute]. Definitely a keep!" Elizabeth Redwine
"OK, so I wouldn't say that I'm a huge fan of crop tops...BUT I have been wanting a crop to wear with high-waisted midi skirts and dresses, and voila!! The shirt is actually pretty thick, so you can't see the outline of the dresses too much.
I'm really digging it for layering, and I like it better than the DIY-tied white tee look. SO if you are turned off by crop tops, consider it as a way to wear even more clothes and not just less!😂" — FerristOfThemAll