Shopping

Every Must-Have Item From Target You'll Need For Going To The Beach

Sunscreen for every part of your body, water bottles that won't get hot and much more.

On Assignment For HuffPost

I have a confession to make: I don’t like summer. I’m a sweaty person, I don’t like roasting in the sun and tracking sand into my car is high on my list of things I hate. At the same time, I still feel compelled to go to the beach once June rolls around. Sitting in my tiny apartment while I hear birds chirping outside? It’s a bit sad.

There are several products that minimize the annoyances that exist from June to August and luckily, Target carries ’em all. Scroll down for a list of products that will make beach trips feel less infuriating.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
An SPF 50 body sunscreen from Everyday Humans
Sunscreen is a non-negotiable summer essential, and this SPF 50 from Everyday Humans definitely belongs in your beach bag. It has a lightweight formula packed with cucumber and green tea to combat damage, hyaluronic acid to promote hydration, it's sweat-and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, and provides protection again UVA and UVB.
$17.99 at Target
2
Target
An SPF 30 scalp and hair mist
Protect your scalp and strands this summer with a Sun Bum SPF30 mist. It's packed with sunflower seed oil that manages to be both hydrating and lightweight, aka it won't weigh down your hair after a few spritzes.
$14.99 at Target
3
Target
A travel-sized beach towel bundle
If you've been using the same "gift with purchase" towel for the past decade, it may be time to upgrade — and this striped towel combo checks of all the boxes. It's fabricated with less lint for extra water absorption, plus it dries quickly and is thin enough for easy rolling storage. Available in four colors.
$10 at Target
4
Target
An insulated Takeya water bottle
Raise your hand if you've taken a lukewarm sip of water at the beach. It's the opposite of refreshing, right? Be sure to fill up this insulated Takeya bottle pre-trip and rest assured that any beverage will stay ice cold for up to 24 hours. Available in seven colors.
$24.49 at Target
5
Target
An aloe vera spray
Soothing sunburn is a messy process that requires slathering your entire body in sticky aloe. Streamline after-sun care with this aloe vera formula instead, which lets you spray your body for a solution that's equally as effective but far more convenient.
$6.79 at Target
6
Target
A pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses
If you want trendy frames that don't cost a fortune, these tortoiseshell sunglasses are just the ticket. They offer UV protection, the color scheme goes with any outfit, and the $12 price tag is certainly a massive perk.
$12 at Target
7
Target
A mesh tote handbag
Beach trips call for a convenient bag that won't track mounds of sand back into your car — and this mesh tote delivers. It's designed with large pockets for easy storage and visibility, plus the mesh construction makes for natural sifting. Available in eight colors.
$10 at Target
8
Target
A pouch clutch
Ever dug into your beach bag in pursuit of your phone and/or lip balm just to spend an additional 10 minutes panic searching, throwing all of your possessions into the sand in the process? Same. Invest in this $5 mesh pouch to make sure your necessities are in one convenient spot. Available in four colors.
$5 at Target
9
Target
An SPF 50 Kopari body glow
Looking luminous is as simple as applying the Kopari SPF 50 body glow, which is packed with hydrating ingredients like macadamia oils, vitamin e, avocado oil, and coconut oil. The formula is lightweight, reef-safe, cruelty-free and absorbs quickly.
$36 at Target
10
Target
A striped beach chair
Investing in this striped chair will increase beach enjoyability by about 100% and I'm not even mildly exaggerating. In addition to a water-resistant construction, the entire backside is equipped with a large pocket to store essentials.
$30 at Target
11
Target
A bottle of Black Girl sunscreen
This SPF 30 from Black Girl Sunscreen is specifically formulated for women of color as to not leave behind a white cast. Plus, the lotion is lightweight, moisturizing, and uses ingredients like avocado, jojoba, cacao, carrot juice and sun flower oil for hydration.
$11.99 at Target
12
Target
An Eos sunscreen lip balm
Sunburned lips = super painful. This Eos sunscreen lip balm protects your pout with SPF 30 while coconut extract and shea butter ensure hydration. Plus, a delicious coconut scent screams summer with every swipe.
$2.99 at Target
13
Target
A packable straw hat
Floppy hats are admittedly the best part of summer style — and this packable straw option from Target is truly lovely. It's lightweight (perfect for super hot days) and provides the perfect amount of shade.
$10 at Target
14
Target
A chic striped beach umbrella
This striped umbrella is designed with a UPF50+ sun protective coating, which is a fancy way of saying that it provides the perfect amount of shade for long days at the beach. The canvas is durable, plus it weighs 4.5 pounds for easy carrying.
$79.99 at Target
A highly rated all-in-one beach umbrella endorsed by the American Lifeguard Association that resists winds up to 44 mph!

Just 19 Beach Umbrellas To Keep You Nice And Cool All Summer

Popular in the Community

shoppingskin care targetbeach

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

When Will It Be Time For Another Booster? Here’s What Experts Think.

Food & Drink

10 Surprising Foods You Should Never Cook On A Grill

Wellness

If You’re Going To Clean Out Your Ears Yourself, Here’s How To Do It Right

Wellness

Without Roe V. Wade, Pregnant Women May Face Arrest For All Kinds Of Behaviors

Parenting

The Most Common Side Effects Of The COVID Vaccine In Kids Under 5 (And How To Alleviate Them)

Work/Life

There’s A Name For The Heavy Feelings You’re Carrying At Work Right Now

Shopping

25 Pieces Of Lightweight Clothing That People From Hot States Swear By

Shopping

12 Little Gadgets That Are Guaranteed To Make Your Life Easier

Shopping

9 Affordable Laptops For When You Need A Spare, Starting At $40

Shopping

7 Items From Target To Buy Now If You Hate Bugs

Shopping

Smart Home Items That Are So Cheap, You Can Afford For Your House To Be A Genius

Shopping

22 Things That'll Help You Survive Warm Weather

Shopping

Just 27 Things That'll Improve Everyday Life For Everyone In Your Household

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You This Skin Tightening Microcurrent Device Is Totally Worth It

Shopping

These Affordable Indoor-Outdoor Rugs Are Actually Stylish

Shopping

TikTok's 'Gym Lips' Makeup Trend Is Surprisingly Simple

Style & Beauty

What Dermatologists Use When They're Covered In Bug Bites

Shopping

How Professional Swimmers Protect Their Hair and Skin From Chlorine

Parenting

Here's What Parents Of Kids Under 5 Need To Know About The COVID Vaccine

Wellness

There Are Millions Of People Who Can't Just 'Move On' From COVID

Shopping

The Lazy-Person Travel Essential With Over 73,000 Reviews

Parenting

35 Funny Tweets About The Reasons For Kids' Tantrums

Shopping

Stylish Backyard String Lights That Don't Look Like Forgotten Holiday Decor

Shopping

An Animal Behaviorist Shares How To Stop Cats From Pooping In Your Plants

Food & Drink

Lesbian Bars Aren't What They Used To Be... In A Good Way

Food & Drink

The Best Pasta Shapes For Making Pasta Salad (Yes, It Matters)

Style & Beauty

What Your Pedicurist Knows About You, Just From Looking At Your Feet

Style & Beauty

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Damaged Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Dress

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This New Adam Sandler Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Money

Bear Market Hits Wall Street As Stocks, Bonds, Crypto Dive

Travel

Looking For A Getaway? Here's Why You Should Pick Savannah.

Home & Living

This Disturbing Docuseries Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Card Games For Grown-Ups That Will Actually Keep You Entertained

Food & Drink

5 Smart Ways To Save Money When You Order Your Next Iced Coffee

Shopping

Tevas And Sporty Sandals For Every Budget And Style

Wellness

How To Change Your Default Sleeping Position To A New One

Shopping

26 Things People Who Work From Home Have Called "Must-Haves"

Shopping

All The Gear You Didn't Realize You'd Need For Your First Time Camping