Justin Timberlake's Haters Celebrate May 1 With Alternative Memes

Fans of Britney Spears and Janet Jackson have a message for Justin Timberlake: “You want a piece of May?”
Every May 1, Twitter fills up with memes featuring the former *NSYNC singer and the words “It’s gonna be May,” thanks to the way the boy band sang the title line of their 2000 hit “It’s Gonna Be Me.”
But this year, the “Cry Me a River” singer has come under increased scrutiny after clips of old interviews resurfaced in the New York Times documentary “Framing Britney Spears” in which he laughingly shared details his sex life with the teen idol at a time when when she was facing relentlessly misogynist press coverage.
Those clips were from the same era as the infamous “wardrobe malfunction” at the 2004 Super Bowl, when Timberlake exposed Jackson’s breast on live TV, scandalizing at least the Federal Communications Commission, which tried to fine CBS hundreds of thousands of dollars for the broadcast. CBS was able to wriggle out of the fine and Timberlake faced little to no consequence for the incident. Jackson’s career, however, never fully recovered.
Timberlake issued an apology to Spears and Jackson earlier this year, but supporters of the two music legends understood it to be far too little, far too late. So this May 1, fans stepped in with their own alternatives to usual “It’s gonna be May” memes ― with many celebrating Spears instead: