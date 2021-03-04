The U.S. Capitol insurrectionist photographed sitting in a chair in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office with his foot on a desk told a federal judge “it’s not fair” that he remains behind bars.
Richard Barnett, 60, pleaded with a judge during a Thursday court hearing in Washington to let him out of jail, where he has been held since he was arrested shortly after he was among the supporters of then-President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Pictures of the Arkansas man mugging for the camera as he sat in Pelosi’s office quickly surfaced and have become iconic images of the insurrection.
“They’re dragging this out. They’re letting everyone else out,” Barnett yelled during his hearing before U.S. District Court Judge Christopher R. Cooper, the Daily Beast reported. “I’ve been here a long time. It’s not fair.”
About 300 people so far have been arrested by federal officials on charges stemming from the riot, with most released from custody as their cases proceed.
“This is a bunch of crap,” Barnett added. More from The Daily Beast:
“They can’t keep pushing me out month by month!” he yelled, pleading that he does not want to remain in a D.C. prison for “another month” while others are “already home.”
Barnett’s outburst was futile. After a five-minute recess, his lawyers told the judge they intended to file a new bail motion. The judge said he would rule on whether to release Barnett after that is filed, then abruptly ending the hearing.
Barnett was indicted on seven counts, including the felony obstruction of an official proceeding charge. The day of the insurrection, Barnett identified himself and bragged to a New York Times reporter about an envelope he had taken from Pelosi’s desk, adding that he left a quarter to pay for it. He was arrested days later.
In a Facebook post days before the invasion of the Capitol, Barnett called himself a white nationalist.
“I am white. There is no denying that,” Barnett wrote. “I am a nationalist. I put my nation first. So that makes me a white nationalist.”
Five people died during the insurrection, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. More than 100 other officers were injured.