Ivana Trump's Death Ruled Accidental By Medical Examiner

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” he said in the post. “She was a wonderful, beautiful and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest in peace, Ivana!”

Ivana Marie Zelníčková was born in Czechoslovakia and immigrated to Canada and eventually the U.S. in the 1970s.

In a tweet, Ivanka Trump said she was “heartbroken” at the death of her mother.

“Heartbroken by the passing of my mother,” she tweeted. “Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She lived life to the fullest ― never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance.”