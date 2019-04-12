Ivana Trump Says She Knows Just Why Ivanka And Melania Get Along

While much has been speculated about Ivanka Trump’s relationship with her stepmother, first lady Melania Trump, Ivana Trump seemingly settled things once and for all in an interview with The Atlantic published Friday.
Ivana said that the two get along fine “because [Melania] didn’t cause me to break up the marriage like the other one — I don’t even want to pronounce her name,” she said, referencing Marla Maples.
Ivana and Donald Trump famously went through a nasty divorce in the ‘90s after his affair with Maples, whom he later married. According to a 1993 New York Daily News report about Donald and Maples’ wedding, Ivana’s three children — Ivanka, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump — did not attend their father’s nuptials. Maples and Donald had one child together, Tiffany Trump.
Stephanie Grisham, spokeswoman for Melania, told The Atlantic that the first lady and Ivanka have “always shared a close relationship and still do today.”
Melania spoke of her four stepchildren in a Harper’s Bazaar interview in 2016.
“They are grown-up,” she said. “I don’t see myself as their mother. I am their friend, and I’m here when they need me.”
Ivanka has said sweet things about her stepmother on numerous occasions, even praising her in the dedication section of her book, Women Who Work.
“Melania, you are an unbelievable mother with a heart of gold. You give generously of your time and attention and I appreciate your support and friendship,” Ivanka said.
She also tweeted out a message for Melania on her birthday in 2017, writing “Happy Birthday to our First Lady (and my incredible step-mom!) Melania Trump. A wonderful example of kindness and grace for us all!”