Ivana Trump Says She Knows Just Why Ivanka And Melania Get Along

“They are grown-up,” she said. “I don’t see myself as their mother. I am their friend, and I’m here when they need me.”

Ivanka has said sweet things about her stepmother on numerous occasions, even praising her in the dedication section of her book, Women Who Work.

“Melania, you are an unbelievable mother with a heart of gold. You give generously of your time and attention and I appreciate your support and friendship,” Ivanka said.