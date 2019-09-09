Ivanka Trump Announces Trip To Alabama And Everyone Makes The Same Joke

Ivanka Trump on Sunday night announced a trip to Alabama ― and sometimes, the jokes just write themselves.
The daughter of and adviser to President Donald Trump shared an AL.com report that said she would be at the Alabama Robotics Technology Park in Decatur on Tuesday for a workforce development announcement.
Last weekend, her father repeatedly warned the state of a nonexistent storm threat, claiming Alabama “will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated” by Hurricane Dorian. Then, he spent the next week defending that warning and insisting that Alabama was facing a storm threat even though it wasn’t.
As a result, Twitter critics responded to her travel plans with some Category 5 cracks:
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.