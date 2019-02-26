Ivanka Trump: Americans Don't Want Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Job Guarantees

Ivanka Trump claimed most Americans don’t support the progressive agenda set forth by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), which includes increasing the federal minimum wage and guaranteeing jobs to everyone in the U.S.

The senior White House adviser and eldest daughter to President Donald Trump rejected the ideology behind the Green New Deal during an interview with Fox News released Monday.

“I don’t think most Americans, in their heart, want to be given something,” Ivanka Trump said of the Green New Deal’s job guarantees initiative.

“I’ve spent a lot of time traveling around this country over the last four years,” she added. “People want to work for what they get.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

The Green New Deal, spearheaded by Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), is a set of policy proposals focused on job creation through the development of the U.S. renewable energy sector.

If enacted, the deal would ensure all Americans have “a job with a family-sustaining wage, adequate family and medical leave, paid vacations, and retirement security,” according to the proposed legislation.

Proud to stand with @SenMarkey and over 60 Original House Cosponsors today to introduce our #GreenNewDeal resolution for both the House AND Senate!



You can read the official resolution here:https://t.co/3LxGdFbnKb pic.twitter.com/sm2uIbYcsr — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) February 7, 2019

Over 80 percent of registered voters support the Green New Deal, according to a poll released in December conducted by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication and the George Mason University Center for Climate Change Communication.

Some 55 percent of registered voters said they would support raising the federal minimum wage to $15, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll released in January. Another 27 percent said it should be raised but to a lesser amount.

But Ivanka Trump told Fox News that a “guaranteed minimum” isn’t popular with most Americans.

“I think that this idea of a guaranteed minimum is not something most people want,” she said. “They want the ability to be able to secure a job. They want the ability to live in a country where’s there’s the potential for upward mobility.”

Twitter users hammered Ivanka Trump, who was born into wealth and has been accused of benefiting from nepotism her entire life, over her comments dismissing the Green New Deal’s job guarantee proposal.

Ivanka Trump is of course the very first name that comes to mind when you try and think of prominent people who have ‘worked for what they got’ in life. https://t.co/AF3R54PwQy — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 26, 2019

Ivanka Trump gets lucrative annual streams of income, rents and capital gains -- $1 million here, $5 million there -- from her biz, her husband's biz, and her father's biz that she largely gets for just sitting there. Her public disclosure form: https://t.co/9V53mqN6eS https://t.co/toTByQ3udc — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) February 26, 2019

Ivanka Trump, daughter of a billionaire who gave her a WH job: "I don’t think most Americans, in their heart, want to be given something. ... People want to work for what they get.” https://t.co/2dQT8TeYvP — Alan Rappeport (@arappeport) February 26, 2019