Ivanka Trump’s Anniversary Message To Jared Kushner Quickly Goes Off The Rails

Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser, sent her husband Jared Kushner ― also a White House adviser ― an anniversary message on Twitter on Sunday. It didn’t exactly go over well, given Kushner’s key role in the administration’s failures to control the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 225,000 Americans.
The Lincoln Project, a group of never-Trump conservatives working against the president’s reelection, responded with an image of the billboards they put up in Times Square that the couple has threatened to sue over:
Others quickly joined in:
