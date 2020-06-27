Trump White House Hypocrisy Is On Full Display In New #ByeIvanka Attack Ad

The hashtag #ByeIvanka trended nationwide on Twitter late Friday following the release of a new video highlighting the hypocrisy of President Donald Trump and his administration.

The 60-second clip also notes how Trump recruited members of his own family to senior government roles, despite them having little experience.

Check out the video here:

📺 NEW VIDEO@IvankaTrump laughably says that her father hires based on skill and competence. Retweet and use the hashtag #ByeIvanka if you disagree. pic.twitter.com/548PGvsl37 — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) June 27, 2020

The latest video from the newly-formed political action committee ― made up of lawyer Ben Meiselas, who represented former NFL player Colin Kaepernick, and his two brothers ― has garnered more than 1.2 million views on Twitter.

Other ads released by the PAC this month have taken swipes at Trump’s botched response to the coronavirus pandemic and his violent rhetoric about anti-racism protesters.