Ivanka Trump Says Her Dad Hasn't Changed. Boy, Do People Agree.

Donald Trump's daughter bragged about her father changing Washington and said "there's more to come."

Ivanka Trump drew criticism on Twitter Monday after she bragged that her father, President Donald Trump, had not been changed by his time in Washington, D.C.

“Let me just tell you, Washington has not changed Donald Trump. Donald Trump has changed Washington,” the president’s daughter claimed to supporters at a rally in Wisconsin.

“It’s true,” added Ivanka Trump, a senior White House adviser to her father.

“And there’s more to come,” she promised.

The Republican National Committee shared a clip of the comments on Twitter:

They were not received well.

Critics agreed that Trump had sadly not changed during his time in office ― and many suggested he had helped bring Washington down with him:

