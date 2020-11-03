Ivanka Trump Says Her Dad Hasn't Changed. Boy, Do People Agree.

Ivanka Trump drew criticism on Twitter Monday after she bragged that her father, President Donald Trump, had not been changed by his time in Washington, D.C.

“Let me just tell you, Washington has not changed Donald Trump. Donald Trump has changed Washington,” the president’s daughter claimed to supporters at a rally in Wisconsin.

“It’s true,” added Ivanka Trump, a senior White House adviser to her father.

“And there’s more to come,” she promised.

The Republican National Committee shared a clip of the comments on Twitter:

They were not received well.

Critics agreed that Trump had sadly not changed during his time in office ― and many suggested he had helped bring Washington down with him:

In a really bad way. — CharmSchoolDropout (@DropoutCharm) November 3, 2020

For the worse. — Anna Gorman (@anotherAKGorman) November 3, 2020

That's for sure.



From an alleged swamp to a real one. — Mark C. Walton (@ChileboyNJ) November 3, 2020

The WH has become the biggest swamp in DC now — Fire the Liar (@JayashreeNara14) November 3, 2020

Change in this case is def not good. Have you seen the Whitehouse lately? Looks a bit banana republic to me. — Jacob, Internet Guy™ (@jaykass6502) November 3, 2020

It was only ankle deep 3.5 years ago pic.twitter.com/gUtodHL0mO — losthope4you (@losthope4you) November 3, 2020

Yes, for the worst. Irreparably. The world has turned. Enemies now are now Trumps friends and vice versa. He has weakened democracy, world standing, and shown to be the worst disaster in American history... — I Sawya (@BobbyScarlatti9) November 3, 2020

Things have changed for the worse under Trump. — Ray Loewe - ByeDon 2020 (@rloewe65) November 3, 2020

For once your right. But the changes were not good ones. Broke the whole nation. — CarolAnneBarnes (@AnneBarmes) November 3, 2020