Ivanka Trump's 'Incredible' Weekend In The Wild Does Not Go Over Well

Ivanka Trump drew ire for sharing photos of her camping trip on social media at the weekend.
President Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor posted a series of snaps from the family outing to Twitter and Instagram, including this image she captioned “Where the wild things are...”
And this picture, with husband Jared Kushner, in which she called the weekend “incredible.”
Some people noted how the Trump administration (of which she is a part) had only last week weakened the Endangered Species Act protecting threatened animals and plants.
Others pointed out how her father’s immigration policies have separated families on the U.S.-Mexico border ― and that her brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have previously hunted big-game animals on safari in Africa.