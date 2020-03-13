An Australian politician has tested positive for coronavirus, just days after meeting with Ivanka Trump and Attorney General William Barr in Washington.

Peter Dutton, Australia’s minister for home affairs, was last week photographed standing next to Trump, the president’s eldest daughter and adviser, and Barr at a FiveEyes intelligence alliance meeting about addressing online child exploitation:

Yesterday 🇦🇺 Home Affairs @PeterDutton_MP joins @IvankaTrump, Attorney General Barr & our five eyes partners 🇺🇸🇬🇧🇨🇦🇳🇿 to fight online child exploitation. We heard from 9 brave survivors & announced principles that technology companies should implement to protect children online pic.twitter.com/3ifeJnGJPI — Australia in the US 🇦🇺🇺🇸 (@AusintheUS) March 6, 2020

Child sexual exploitation is a global crime that demands a global response. I'm in Washington DC with our Five Eyes partners from the US, UK, Canada and New Zealand where we've announced principles that leading technology companies should implement to protect kids online. pic.twitter.com/Z4P7upCacY — Peter Dutton (@PeterDutton_MP) March 6, 2020

Dutton, since returned to Australia, shared details of his diagnosis on Twitter Friday.

“This morning I woke up with a temperature and sore throat,” he wrote, noting how he was now in quarantine at a hospital, per state policy.

“I feel fine and will provide an update in due course,” Dutton added.

It’s unclear how Dutton contracted the virus, which has now infected more than 130,000 people around the world, killing more than 4,000. Australia has reported at least 128 people sickened.

President Donald Trump himself has come into contact with multiple people who either have the virus or were exposed to it. He has reportedly refused to be tested.