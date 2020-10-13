Ivanka Trump faced backlash after she tried to spin the narrative on her father’s devastating mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser claimed during a 2020 election campaign event in Las Vegas on Monday that the president had taken “unprecedented” and early action at the start of the public health crisis “when most people, except through the lens of revisionist history” were “not taking it seriously, on the Hill or elsewhere.”
Twitter users begged to differ.
Some critics reminded Ivanka Trump of how her father had privately acknowledged the “deadly” threat posed by COVID-19 during taped interviews with famed journalist Bob Woodward in early February.
In public, however, the president repeatedly downplayed the virus that has now killed more than 210,000 people nationwide.
Other detractors highlighted how serious the coronavirus was being taken in its early stages internationally and by Trump’s rival in the 2020 election, the Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
The president was hospitalized on Oct. 3 for three days after contracting COVID-19. White House physician Sean Conley on Monday said Trump was no longer infectious to others, allowing him to host a rally in Florida.
