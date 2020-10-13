Ivanka Trump faced backlash after she tried to spin the narrative on her father’s devastating mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser claimed during a 2020 election campaign event in Las Vegas on Monday that the president had taken “unprecedented” and early action at the start of the public health crisis “when most people, except through the lens of revisionist history” were “not taking it seriously, on the Hill or elsewhere.”

Ivanka Trump defends her father’s handling of the virus: “Except through the lens of revisionist history, most people were not taking [COVID] very seriously, on the Hill or elsewhere.” pic.twitter.com/oxnFEazJzS — The Recount (@therecount) October 12, 2020

Twitter users begged to differ.

Some critics reminded Ivanka Trump of how her father had privately acknowledged the “deadly” threat posed by COVID-19 during taped interviews with famed journalist Bob Woodward in early February.

In public, however, the president repeatedly downplayed the virus that has now killed more than 210,000 people nationwide.

Other detractors highlighted how serious the coronavirus was being taken in its early stages internationally and by Trump’s rival in the 2020 election, the Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The president was hospitalized on Oct. 3 for three days after contracting COVID-19. White House physician Sean Conley on Monday said Trump was no longer infectious to others, allowing him to host a rally in Florida.

Hi @ivanka, have you listened to Bob Woodward’s tapes or were you too busy posing for vapid photoshoots? — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) October 12, 2020

Also here is Biden taking it seriously on Jan 27. https://t.co/R3y9iDQOKN — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) October 12, 2020

How is she able to speak with a straight face knowing her father lied and continued to lie since he was briefed on how deadly this virus is? — Femmetasia (@Verdanne) October 12, 2020

That's a load of crap Ivanka. I've been taking it seriously since Feb when I came down with it — Roger Henley (@idotennis4fun) October 12, 2020

"An outbreak of a new virus in China has raised fears of a global pandemic, forcing Japan to confront the possibility of deadly contagion and disruption as it prepares to host the 2020 Summer Olympics." --Reuters, 1/23/20 https://t.co/dDpHkBCw4c — Eric Adelson (@eric_adelson) October 12, 2020

Classic gaslighting from the designated heiress. — David Milley 🏳️‍🌈 (@davemilley) October 12, 2020

I was locked down by choice at the end of February and I know I wasn’t the only one. https://t.co/hhzq2evpAW — Geek Girl Diva (@geekgirldiva) October 13, 2020

She's lying. Trump knew about COVID-19 in January. Throughout the world, leaders were taking decisive action to protect their citizens. Trump withheld information from, and lied to, the American people. The result: No country has been hit harder by the virus than we have. — Jim Fusilli (@jimfusillibooks) October 12, 2020

Trump's admin--including Ivanka's husband--made the decision to politicize the pandemic & shelve a national testing plan in order to blame the deaths of blue state Americans on Dem governors. Her primary job in this admin is to whitewash her father's bad acts but give me a break. — MoreSkyPlease (@Moreskyplease) October 12, 2020

Easily proven lies. Her idiot father called it a hoax. Stopping travel was too late and all he did. They killed a national testing plan because Dem led states were the ones suffering. She is a pathetic liar like her father. https://t.co/DUYVOtQ9Pc — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) October 13, 2020

Enough! Ivanka, go to your room and don’t come out until I tell you. — Kirsten Allison (@KirstenAllison) October 12, 2020

GTFOH. Trump NEVER took the pandemic seriously even after 20,000 New Yorkers died in 10 weeks. https://t.co/0mwN5gFGby — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) October 13, 2020

My family was taking it seriously by Valentines Day. The last time we ate in a restaurant or went shopping for anything but necessities was February 9th. That was our anniversary weekend. 😒 — Krys10iam🇺🇸 (@krys10iam) October 13, 2020