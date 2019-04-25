COMEDY

'The Daily Show' Tries To Solve The Biggest Mystery About Ivanka Trump

Correspondent Roy Wood Jr. turned investigator in the comedy "Unsolved Mysteries: White House Edition" segment.

Just what does Ivanka Trump do all day as a special adviser to her father, President Donald Trump?

That was the sole question tackled Wednesday by “The Daily Show” correspondent Roy Wood Jr. in a parody version of the “Unsolved Mysteries” true crime TV show.

Wood Jr. used the comedy “Unsolved Mysteries: White House Edition” segment to explore Ivanka Trump’s workload and later conclude: “I want that job.”

Check out the clip here:

