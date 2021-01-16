Ivanka Trump Hit With The Cold, Hard Truth After Hyping Dad’s 'Accomplishments'

Ivanka Trump touted the accomplishments of her father, President Donald Trump , on Twitter — and received a stark reminder of his administration’s many scandals, failings and controversies in response.

Critics called out the president’s daughter and adviser over the list that she shared from the White House website — noting how it conveniently didn’t mention the president’s catastrophic response to the coronavirus pandemic; his two impeachments for Ukraine misconduct and inciting last week’s U.S. Capitol riot; his ongoing promotion of conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election; his repeated condoning of white supremacists and more.