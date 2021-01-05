Ivanka Trump's Weird Tweet About Her Dad Leaves Twitter Users Mystified

Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter and a White House adviser, tweeted an unusual image of herself with her father aboard Air Force One on the way to a rally in Georgia on Monday.

And she added an even stranger tag.

Off to Georgia with Dad! Get out and VOTE Georgia!!! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zm7Zk6l6wo — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 4, 2021

Meat Loaf, like the president, has the word “Real” at the start of his Twitter username, but other than that, it’s unclear how or why she selected his name for the photo.

The tweet took off like a bat out of hell as Twitter users questioned both the unusual image and the strange tag, which caused the singer’s name to trend:

One assumes Ivanka Trump did not mean to tag Grammy winning musical artist Meat Loaf in the selfie she took with the President aboard AF1, en route to tonight’s rally in GA, but at this point in the cycle a surprise Meat Loaf appearance wouldn’t even be *today’s* weirdest thing. pic.twitter.com/qQa4AtouLa — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) January 5, 2021

BREAKING: Meat Loaf is really Q.



You heard it here first.



Why does Ivanka always look so fucking weird?



Is there a German word for "terrified, yet haughty"? pic.twitter.com/K1Tnq7liC9 — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) January 5, 2021

between the bizarre photo choice and even weirder tagging of @RealMeatLoaf, I'm absolutely flummoxed by this Ivanka tweet https://t.co/LBlpkajfDj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 5, 2021

I would just like to point out that she didn’t tag her dad in this picture. However, she did tag Meat Loaf. I feel like there is some symbolism in that. https://t.co/Mfod6E7GNf — Emma Silverman (@EmmaSilverman1) January 5, 2021

Ivanka calls her dad Meat Loaf. I think she’s trying to tell us something, like in a hostage video. pic.twitter.com/9nOg0h34aY — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 5, 2021

The daughter (and supposed senior advisor) of the president of the United States just accidentally tagged her father as the singer Meat Loaf in a picture of them on Air Force One and I am literally in tears — Zach Seidel (@SeidelUMBC) January 5, 2021

She tagged Meat Loaf ... the singer. 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/ng43dlxY6H — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 5, 2021

"Oh good he's tweeting again. I'll tag Meat Loaf in the photo instead of him and see if he notices." https://t.co/mLCoTp9X9R — MayNerd 💀👽❄️ (@maynerdrules) January 5, 2021

It’s still early in the year but @RealMeatLoaf mistagging on Air Force One is most 2020 moment of 2021.



Even more so if Meatloaf is actually apprenticing on AF1. — Sheree Martin (@RealSheree) January 5, 2021

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!