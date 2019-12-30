Twitter Critics Go Bonkers When Ivanka Trump Says Family Separations Aren't In 'My Portfolio'

Ivanka Trump dismissed a question about the separation of migrant families by the Trump administration on Sunday by saying that immigration “is not part of my portfolio.”

But Twitter wasn’t having it.

During an interview on “Face the Nation,” host Margaret Brennan asked Trump about the 900 immigrant children who remain separated from their families due to her father’s policies. The first daughter responded by defending border security and actions to prevent child trafficking.

“Immigration is not part of my portfolio,” Trump said. “Obviously, I think everyone should be engaged, and the full force of the U.S. government is committed to this effort of border security, to protecting the most vulnerable. That includes those being trafficked across our border.”

Human rights organizations believe several thousand children may have been lost to their families, largely due to sloppy record-keeping by the Department of Homeland Security.

Twitter critics scorched Trump for her response, and Brennan for failing to hold the first daughter’s feet to the fire:

Ivanka’s portfolio only cover photobombing and lots of vacations. — Denise Wu (@denisewu) December 29, 2019

She evaded your question by saying it's not in her portfolio and diverted from stolen children to trafficking and you gave her a pass. When the government steals children from parents, how is that not trafficking too? Do better. — Diana 🍁🇨🇦🍁 🌴🇺🇸🌴 Rednexit = stupidity 🆘️ (@CanadianDivaDi) December 29, 2019

Did @IvankaTrump finish her court ordered classes on "How to not cheat children's charities out of their money" ? She is barred from ever serving on a charity board again. This is who you're pushing as an example of what to do about anything? Why didn't you ask her about this? — Patti Coppersmith (@coppertime) December 29, 2019

Chinese trademarks? 100Million$ from Saudis? Husbands 500M $ from Saudis? All while working at WH? Illegal real estate practices? C’mon people, this ain’t Amy Carter — emmett halliday (@ehalliday07) December 30, 2019

AND he kept doing it: https://t.co/JKhVTZx5dC — Ima Private Person (@ImaPrivate) December 30, 2019

.@FaceTheNation@IvankaTrump was “vocal” only when she was interviewed and asked directly about it.



She answered she FELT strongly about it.



She was not publicly vocal opposing it as it was being implemented.



No public statement or press release.



That is not vocal opposition pic.twitter.com/YDMo6Rof0s — Hispanic Citizen (@US_Latino) December 29, 2019

Ivanka’s statement is laughable. The president’s “focus” on the immigration issue has been nothing but harmful & a disastrous violation of human rights. Plz call her out! There’s no other way to spin it! — Dolores A. (@DeeJargon) December 30, 2019

More Propaganda- “Princess” Ivanka said & did nothing & still does nothing about the kids in cages & family separations. Shame on “Face the Nation” for spreading propaganda & disinformation & NOT challenging her on things that are FACTUALLY WRONG! — flora (@floramcg7) December 29, 2019

Ask her how she and Jared made $138M in a year.

Ask about her charity that was shut down and fined, and the classes in ethics she was forced to take.

Ask about her overseas sweatshops, her foreign trademarks, conflicts of interest.

Don't give her a pass. Pass on her if she balks — Alfred Delp (@OhmsParty) December 30, 2019

Why is she on? — JES (@1liners) December 29, 2019