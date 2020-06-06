Twitter users pointed out Ivanka Trump’s rank hypocrisy when it comes to free speech after she railed against being removed as a main speaker at WSU Tech in Kansas’ virtual commencement on Saturday.

“Our nation’s campuses should be bastions of free speech,” tweeted President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser on Friday.

“Cancel culture and viewpoint discrimination are antithetical to academia,” she added. “Listening to one another is important now more than ever.”

Here is the message I recorded on May 18th for the Graduates of WSU-Tech. I know that all of these talented graduates will dream big and aspire to make the world a better place! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 5, 2020

Our nation’s campuses should be bastions of free speech. Cancel culture and viewpoint discrimination are antithetical to academia.



Listening to one another is important now more than ever!https://t.co/VW6W8TIL9c — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 5, 2020

Critics, however, reminded Trump of her father’s violent and divisive rhetoric about anti-racism demonstrators who are protesting nationwide.

Many noted her reported involvement when federal authorities on Monday used tear gas to clear peaceful protesters from near the White House so that the president could pose with a Bible in front of St. John’s Church:

Your father tear gassed people exercising their right to free speech.



Take a seat. https://t.co/tYaqgghPV1 — Bill Prady (@billprady) June 6, 2020

So should our streets, but nooo, you and daddy gas protesters so he can do a photo-op. Suck it up, buttercup! https://t.co/TMJkMcsXBd — Jamie Holly (@JamieHolly) June 6, 2020

"Free speech!" cries Sweatshop Barbie, who walked alongside her fascist daddy, carrying his prop bible in her purse, as he gassed peaceful protestors along the way to a photo op. https://t.co/OXO1uXf8Zb — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) June 6, 2020

Shame on you — Katie Krause #BlackLivesMatter (@Katie_Krause) June 5, 2020

Can you tell me where you got your purse? The one you wore to watch peaceful protestors get tear gassed while your dad held a book for the first time? Drop a link babe? — carolina barlow (@Carolina_Barlow) June 6, 2020

Is that before you gas them and hit them with plastic bullets for a photo op with a bible? https://t.co/u33x4lckdH — We Know what Trump is but who are we? (@jojake111) June 6, 2020

You helped daddy gassed peacefully citizens protesting on Monday. Where is that apology? — Denise Wu (@denisewu) June 5, 2020

WSU Tech drew backlash from students and faculty members on Thursday after announcing it would broadcast a pre-recorded message from Ivanka Trump during its commencement, being held online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

An open letter condemning her involvement in the ceremony garnered almost 500 signatures. “Ivanka Trump, obviously, represents her father’s administration as one of his closest advisors,” it read. “To many Americans, that administration has come to signify the worst of our country, particularly in its recent actions toward those peacefully protesting against racist police brutality.”

Wichita State University and WSU Tech jointly announced late Thursday that the WSU Tech commencement plans had been “refocused more centrally on students.” Instead, a “practical nursing graduate, will now be the only commencement speaker during the ceremony.”

Dr. Sheree Utash, the president of WSU Tech, explained in a separate statement how the invitation to Ivanka Trump has been “extended in February” to “record a congratulatory message to graduates to be played during our event.”

“In light of the social justice issues brought forth by George Floyd’s death, I understand and take responsibility that the time of the announcement was insensitive,” said Utash. “For this, I’m sorry that was never the intent and I want you to know I have heard you and we are responding.”

“Our graduates will also be invited to separately view congratulatory messages from over 30 voices, including Ms. Trump and community members,” Utash added.