Ivanka Trump Had A Super Awkward Moment At G-20 And Twitter Had A Field Day

The French government posted a video to Instagram of President Emmanuel Macron attending the G-20 summit in Japan last week and included a clip of Ivanka Trump seemingly inserting herself into a conversation with him and other world leaders.
The video, which went viral by Sunday, appears to show U.S. President Donald Trump’s oldest daughter in conversation with Macron, British Prime Minister Theresa May, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and International Monetary Fund director Christine Lagard ― with the latter appearing less than thrilled by the first daughter’s kibitzing.
As May addresses the group, Trump can be heard agreeing and responding while Lagarde looks elsewhere, seemingly not particularly interested.
Twitter users pounced on the awkward moment, focusing on Lagard’s reaction. Others, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), lambasted the U.S. president for “phoning it in” and bringing his daughter to the G-20 summit instead of “a qualified diplomat.”
Joining Ivanka Trump, who is designated as a White House adviser, at the summit was her husband ― a fellow White House adviser ― Jared Kushner. The couple then accompanied the White House entourage as the president traveled to the Demilitarized Zone on the Korean peninsula, set foot in North Korea and held a brief meeting with that nation’s dictator, Kim Jong Un.