Ivanka Trump Had A Super Awkward Moment At G-20 And Twitter Had A Field Day

The French government posted a video to Instagram of President Emmanuel Macron attending the G-20 summit in Japan last week and included a clip of Ivanka Trump seemingly inserting herself into a conversation with him and other world leaders.

The video, which went viral by Sunday, appears to show U.S. President Donald Trump’s oldest daughter in conversation with Macron, British Prime Minister Theresa May, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and International Monetary Fund director Christine Lagard ― with the latter appearing less than thrilled by the first daughter’s kibitzing.

As May addresses the group, Trump can be heard agreeing and responding while Lagarde looks elsewhere, seemingly not particularly interested.

Twitter users pounced on the awkward moment, focusing on Lagard’s reaction. Others, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), lambasted the U.S. president for “phoning it in” and bringing his daughter to the G-20 summit instead of “a qualified diplomat.”

It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification.



It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on.



The US needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either. https://t.co/KCZMXJ8FD9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2019

This is one of the most humiliating overseas Trump regime trips for America. Trump is a danger to national security between his ass kissing to Putin, Kim Jong Un, and MbS. What every enemy country saw was weakness and that the Trump regime will welcome all attacks. Wtf w Ivanka? https://t.co/B7W6sCFTFB — Olga Lautman (@olgaNYC1211) June 30, 2019

THIS VIDEO: The reaction from @Lagarde when @IvankaTrump tries to interject herself into a sideline conversation with world leaders (including @EmmanuelMacron, @JustinTrudeau & @theresa_may) is quite something. pic.twitter.com/4jPqDxuR1r — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) June 30, 2019

This is brilliant. Christine Lagarde’s face as Ivanka tries to join the chat is priceless.... https://t.co/95Fq2f7R55 — Jon Sopel (@BBCJonSopel) June 30, 2019

The very reason there's a table for adults and one for children... Christine Lagarde's side eye saying all that needed to be said. https://t.co/pb3D0nLq1T — J.T Kangere 🧚🏾‍♀️ (@JoyTKangere) June 30, 2019

Joining Ivanka Trump, who is designated as a White House adviser, at the summit was her husband ― a fellow White House adviser ― Jared Kushner. The couple then accompanied the White House entourage as the president traveled to the Demilitarized Zone on the Korean peninsula, set foot in North Korea and held a brief meeting with that nation’s dictator, Kim Jong Un.